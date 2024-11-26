The Seasoning Blend Your Deep-Fried Turkey Needs

Once you start deep frying your turkeys, it's hard to go back. Submerging the bird in bubbling oil makes it taste much better, ensuring that all it needs is a dash of salt and pepper. However, the mild-tasting bird does favor complex flavors, and who are we to deny it? Rather than whipping up your own spice blend for fried turkey, elevate it with Old Bay seasoning for a bolder taste.

Deep frying a turkey drastically cuts down on the cooking time, and it also produces a more flavorful bird. The skin develops a delicious crispness while the flesh remains juicy. The method works even better with a delightful spice blend like Old Bay seasoning. Though the product is prominently associated with seafood boils, grilled shrimp kebabs, or crab cakes, it's great for flavoring poultry. The blend contains celery salt, paprika, black and red pepper, as well as spices like mustard powder, bay leaf, and cinnamon.

The warm, aromatic blend deepens the taste of a fried turkey while also simplifying and safe-guarding the cooking process. The savory spice mix can be used to brine the bird prior to cooking it. Brining poultry enhances the taste and Old Bay works as a great seasoning for splatter-free deep-fried turkey since it won't splash the hot oil around like a wet brine would. Pat the turkey dry before rubbing it down with salt and Old Bay. Seal it with plastic wrap and let it sit in the fridge for 24 hours before frying.

