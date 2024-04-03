For Turkey Breast With A Ham-Like Quality, Brine It In Sugar

Ham has a fleshy, sweet taste that's often hard to replicate with other kinds of meat. It makes sandwiches, pizzas, and casseroles much more flavorful, and when you can't eat it, it feels like nothing else will do the trick. If you avoid eating ham for health, religious, or personal reasons, all you need is a little sugar and some turkey breast for a similar taste.

Ham is much more succulent than turkey, a bird known for its deceptively juicy skin and dry flesh. While turkey certainly has a reputation for being a hard meat to make tender, it's not totally irredeemable — sugar can revive it. At times, the sweet granules could be the reason why smoked turkey legs at the fair taste like pork. Sugar is an excellent tenderizer for meat and can caramelize your turkey breast as well.

In the oven, sugar browns and oxidizes, giving the turkey breast that golden, crispy skin that's associated with a great cut of smoked ham. Wet brining turkey infuses it with moisture and a sumptuous, sweet flavor. Add water to a shallow pot and sprinkle in salt and plenty of sugar (white works fine, but brown sugar has a richer flavor). Stir the water until the granules dissolve, then add fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, and thyme. You can also add a few slices of fresh lemons and oranges for a citrusy boost. Place the turkey in the fridge and leave it for 24 hours before roasting.