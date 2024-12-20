The Irish New Year's Tradition That Involves Throwing Bread At A Door

For the Irish, New Year's Eve has amassed a range of traditions that carry cultural, mystical, and superstitious undertones. Ancient Celts viewed the end of a year as a kind of gateway into the realm of spirits and fairies and looked for ways to recognize and respect the occasion. A series of traditions lodged into the modern psyche, and what was once performed to ward off bad omens and welcome good luck have become playful nods to the past while simultaneously marking good wishes for what is yet to come. Many families would smash bread against the walls of their home to scare off bad luck and evil intentions as a new year began.

The practice, variably called "the banging of the bread," "barmbrack," or "the Day of Buttered Bread," was thought to usher in fortune and well-meaning spirits as one year ended and a new one started. A more religious-themed practice is said to honor the Holy Trinity, and the father figure of a home would take three bites from bread before throwing it against the front door. This demonstration would occur while the others in the house prayed. After this symbolic bread-slinging took place, the broken pieces would be collected from the ground and shared to eat. While such practices often fall under the umbrella of New Year's food traditions that we no longer celebrate, the customs still live on in some form.

