Named for the location of its creation, the Waldorf salad hails from the Waldorf-Astoria hotel and has become a time-honored side dish, typically gracing Thanksgiving tables, summer picnics, and brunch buffets. Interestingly, the inventor of the Waldorf salad wasn't even a chef but rather a maître d', Oscar Tschirky, whose 1893 recipe included only celery and apples with an exceptionally simple dressing of mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Over the years, the Waldorf salad has evolved to include grapes, walnuts, and even more unique additions depending on the recipe. One way to upgrade your Waldorf salad dressing beyond mundane mayonnaise is to combine it with a generous helping of Greek yogurt. This will give your salad the right amount of tang and complexity of flavor.

The differences between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt are mainly that Greek yogurt is thicker in texture and more sour tasting. This makes it ideal for mixing up with mayonnaise to make a dressing that's thick enough to coat all the ingredients in your salad and give everything a boost of tart flavor. Start with a yogurt like FAGE Total Greek Yogurt (available on Amazon) that's plain flavored so the rest of your fruit, vegetable, and nut ingredients will shine through. This is especially good for a candied walnut Waldorf salad recipe for which you'll want a balance of both sweetness and sourness.