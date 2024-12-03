The Roasted Vegetable That Could Become Your Favorite Crunchy Topping

Beyond carrots and cucumbers, croutons are one of the best ingredients to add to your salad if you're looking for a nice crunch. They're oily and herby, and provide a unique, grainy texture that's perfect for breaking up all those veggies. However, this well-loved topping can also turn your supposed healthy salad into a not-so-healthy one, as seasoned croutons can be high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Any intake of vegetables is positive in our eyes, but if you're looking to make healthier salads, try adding roasted veggies instead of croutons. One of our favorite roasted veggies to add is peas; pop them in the oven or the air fryer for an equally delicious added crunch.

If you've ever tried roasting chickpeas or edamame, you can expect peas to possess a similar texture once they've gone through the roasting process. To give bland peas the satisfying crunch they need, you'll want to begin with frozen peas. Defrost them first, and then dry them with a paper towel to remove any leftover water. Then, mix them up with some olive oil and the seasonings of your choice. You could keep it simple and add some salt and pepper, or you could add more flavor to them, like garlic powder, paprika, or even a bit of lemon juice for some additional brightness.