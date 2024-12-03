The Roasted Vegetable That Could Become Your Favorite Crunchy Topping
Beyond carrots and cucumbers, croutons are one of the best ingredients to add to your salad if you're looking for a nice crunch. They're oily and herby, and provide a unique, grainy texture that's perfect for breaking up all those veggies. However, this well-loved topping can also turn your supposed healthy salad into a not-so-healthy one, as seasoned croutons can be high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Any intake of vegetables is positive in our eyes, but if you're looking to make healthier salads, try adding roasted veggies instead of croutons. One of our favorite roasted veggies to add is peas; pop them in the oven or the air fryer for an equally delicious added crunch.
If you've ever tried roasting chickpeas or edamame, you can expect peas to possess a similar texture once they've gone through the roasting process. To give bland peas the satisfying crunch they need, you'll want to begin with frozen peas. Defrost them first, and then dry them with a paper towel to remove any leftover water. Then, mix them up with some olive oil and the seasonings of your choice. You could keep it simple and add some salt and pepper, or you could add more flavor to them, like garlic powder, paprika, or even a bit of lemon juice for some additional brightness.
The best ways to enjoy your roasted peas
Once you've coated them in oil and seasoning, pop them onto a lined baking tray, and place them into your preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Alternatively, place them into your air fryer basket at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Regardless of the method, you'll want to keep the peas in for around 15 to 20 minutes, making sure to shake them every few minutes so they don't burn. When they are golden and look crispy, remove them from the oven and let them cool down until you're ready to eat them. If you're saving them, store them in a jar, but be aware they won't last for more than a couple of days.
Swapping out your croutons for roasted peas is certainly one of the best ways to utilize these. Throw them onto your favorite salad recipes, or place them beside fresh peas in our springy pea salad if you can't get enough of the protein-packed veggie. You could also simply eat these as a snack. If you love roasted chickpeas and edamame, make a little snack mix with all three to enjoy on the go. Otherwise, you can use these to top your favorite soup or to add some crunch over pasta. When it comes to crispy roasted peas, the options are endless.