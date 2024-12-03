Make Your Egg Salad Crave-Worthy With One Unconventional Sauce

Loaded into a crusty baguette, a batch of egg salad is the perfect dish to meal prep. Simply coat your chopped boiled eggs in mayo, herbs, and seasonings and you have a protein-packed salad that gets better as it sits in the fridge. However, if making a batch of egg salad is already a firm fixture in your Sunday night routine, you might be itching to switch things up. An easy, but unconventional, way to transform your dressed huevos into a crave-worthy egg salad is to drizzle in a touch of steak sauce.

Advertisement

A combination of tomato puree, vinegar, spices, and sweet elements like corn syrup or raisin paste, steak sauce is a tangy but slightly sweet condiment that traditionally lends a ribeye or sirloin heaps of flavor and moisture. However, incorporate a dash of this bold sauce into your egg salad and you'll instantly boost its savoriness and imbue it with zesty complexity. All you need to do is substitute a spoonful of your regular dressing (whether it be mayo, yogurt, or even half a creamy avocado), with a dollop of this umami condiment to suffuse your egg salad with a meatier flavor and smoky note. Bear In mind that steak sauce is concentrated so you wont need to add much to make a real difference — overdo it and the flavors will overwhelm the mellowness of the diced egg. The aim is to complement the natural creamy richness of the eggs and lift its flavor.

Advertisement