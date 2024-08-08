The Tangy Ingredient For An Egg Salad With Unbeatable Flavor
The vast majority of egg salad recipes hinge on dollops of mayonnaise to create the creamy dish many of us enjoy. Surprisingly, or not, there are many ways to make egg salad without the mayo to make the dish healthier or give it more flavor. You might swap the mayonnaise with ingredients like Greek yogurt or hummus, but there's one condiment that you probably reserve for fried fish that gives it a tangy upgrade. You might have guessed it by now — it's tartar sauce.
There are actually quite a few things you might want to know about tartar sauce, but the condiment is a game changer for your next bowl of egg salad. Tartar sauce is creamy and tangy so it will give the dish more flavor than mayonnaise. The sauce commonly has diced pickles or pickle relish and herbs, contributing layers of acidity and herby freshness in each bite. Not to mention the diced pickles give a subtle crunch to contrast with the otherwise creamy and soft ingredients. To make it happen, start by preparing a batch of homemade tartar sauce or take the easy route with a store-bought bottle.
How much tartar sauce to add to egg salad — and ingredients to balance the flavor
You'll need a recipe to try this ingredient swap, so consider upgrading Tasting Table's creamy egg salad with tartar sauce. Start with a ⅓ cup of tartar sauce for every four large hard-boiled eggs, then adjust to taste. To meld the flavors of other condiments, make a dressing with Dijon mustard for a kick, lemon juice for acidity, and you can add a tablespoon of mayonnaise if you can't fathom egg salad without it. And consider a dash of hot sauce to add heat to the mixture before you mix it with the other ingredients.
Tartar sauce can be tangy and rich, so you should balance the flavors in the egg salad with some additional ingredients. For a bolder take, use spices like turmeric, smoked paprika, or chili powder. Or use Old Bay seasoning for extra seafood inspiration. Then consider ingredients like celery, bell peppers, or red onion to add crunch and freshness. Fresh herbs like parsley, chives, tarragon, and dill will highlight any herbs in the tartar sauce. When you're ready to eat your upgraded egg salad, keep it classic with crackers, make a sandwich with sliced tomatoes and leafy greens, or spread it on crackers.