The Tangy Ingredient For An Egg Salad With Unbeatable Flavor

The vast majority of egg salad recipes hinge on dollops of mayonnaise to create the creamy dish many of us enjoy. Surprisingly, or not, there are many ways to make egg salad without the mayo to make the dish healthier or give it more flavor. You might swap the mayonnaise with ingredients like Greek yogurt or hummus, but there's one condiment that you probably reserve for fried fish that gives it a tangy upgrade. You might have guessed it by now — it's tartar sauce.

There are actually quite a few things you might want to know about tartar sauce, but the condiment is a game changer for your next bowl of egg salad. Tartar sauce is creamy and tangy so it will give the dish more flavor than mayonnaise. The sauce commonly has diced pickles or pickle relish and herbs, contributing layers of acidity and herby freshness in each bite. Not to mention the diced pickles give a subtle crunch to contrast with the otherwise creamy and soft ingredients. To make it happen, start by preparing a batch of homemade tartar sauce or take the easy route with a store-bought bottle.