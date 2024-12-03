Costco Craft Beer Isn't For Serious Enthusiasts. Here's Why
If you're a beer drinker just seeking a little flavor variation from time to time, or — better yet — looking to rely on always finding your one or two more mainstream favorites, Costco's craft beer selection does the trick. It's a tightly curated inventory so there's not too much to sort through and you don't need much pre-existing beer knowledge, and there's that signature Costco bang for your buck. But if you're a serious craft beer enthusiast, always on the hunt for new style riffs and exciting breweries you've been hearing about, well, Costco will never scratch that itch.
This is because of Costco's business model is to zero in on just a few different options with the widest mass appeal. For example, instead of expanding its pool of brands to smaller, independent breweries all over the country and representing the dozens of unique styles under the craft beer umbrella, Costco relies on larger breweries with brand-name recognition — as well as its own Kirkland brand actually brewed by Gordon Biersch and Matt Brewing – and a broad-strokes style lineup to cover general consumer-preference basics like lagers, IPAs, and stouts. Seeking a smoked beer from an up-and-coming brewery? You won't find it at Costco. Besides, those smaller breweries don't have the production capacity to fulfill the massive orders Costco would require. Instead, expect big names like Samuel Adams, Rogue, and Maui Brewing — all excellent choices, but perhaps lacking the thrill of newness some beer connoisseurs desire.
How die-hard craft beer fans feel about Costco's selection
"Despite actually having a limited selection for most product categories, Costco usually manages to have the highest quality, most popular option ... Except when it comes to beer," said one Reddit user. "Their craft beer selection is composed of some of the worst beers I have ever tasted." Redditors say Costco's craft beer selection focuses on just a few style choices like IPAs and flavored stouts, expecting that to check the variety box. "Costco is one thing for everyone," said another Redditor. "Craft beer is find your favorite out of many." Shoppers also seem mixed with the Kirkland contributions to the selection, calling it subpar and okay for the price but nothing compared to independent brewery-made beer.
Ultimately, Costco's business model can't support the nearly limitless selection defining craft beer, and that true enthusiasts expect and love. Which is fine, because Costco exists for efficient, wallet-friendly shopping, and you can still find craft beer classics and crowd-pleasers like Sierra Nevada there — you might even spot some gems like the low-cost and tasty Kirkland 2024 Vintage Ale. But if you're looking for real variety, the experience of learning about new styles and breweries, and the ability to dive deep into the most popular kinds of beers found in tap rooms, there are plenty of options to consider rather than Costco. Head straight to the breweries near you, bottle shops and beer bars, and even bigger chain markets like Total Wine.