Costco Craft Beer Isn't For Serious Enthusiasts. Here's Why

If you're a beer drinker just seeking a little flavor variation from time to time, or — better yet — looking to rely on always finding your one or two more mainstream favorites, Costco's craft beer selection does the trick. It's a tightly curated inventory so there's not too much to sort through and you don't need much pre-existing beer knowledge, and there's that signature Costco bang for your buck. But if you're a serious craft beer enthusiast, always on the hunt for new style riffs and exciting breweries you've been hearing about, well, Costco will never scratch that itch.

This is because of Costco's business model is to zero in on just a few different options with the widest mass appeal. For example, instead of expanding its pool of brands to smaller, independent breweries all over the country and representing the dozens of unique styles under the craft beer umbrella, Costco relies on larger breweries with brand-name recognition — as well as its own Kirkland brand actually brewed by Gordon Biersch and Matt Brewing – and a broad-strokes style lineup to cover general consumer-preference basics like lagers, IPAs, and stouts. Seeking a smoked beer from an up-and-coming brewery? You won't find it at Costco. Besides, those smaller breweries don't have the production capacity to fulfill the massive orders Costco would require. Instead, expect big names like Samuel Adams, Rogue, and Maui Brewing — all excellent choices, but perhaps lacking the thrill of newness some beer connoisseurs desire.

