Turn Margarita Mix Into Creamy Frozen Mousse With A Canned Addition

Undoubtedly, this is slightly different from traditional mousse, which often requires finesse and a knack for avoiding common mistakes when it comes to making mousse. This special twist, however, is as convenient as can be, whether you make the margarita mix from scratch or use the store-bought version. After all, the mix requires nothing more than lime juice, sugar, salt, and triple sec. Once you've made it, combine it with the condensed milk, and perhaps tequila for a fruity, spicy undertone. Finally, fold in a bit of whipped cream until you've got a smooth yet thick mixture. Let it freeze for a few hours until firm and you're ready to go.

As creative as this is, there's always a way to take things up a notch. A cheesecake twist might seem like too much, but it's just enough if you want more creaminess. Just add a crust at the bottom and use cream cheese for the extra thickness. From there, you can turn it into a parfait by alternating the layers of mousse, crushed crackers, and fresh fruits. Summer, on the other hand, can be summoned with the season's beloved harvest: strawberry. While whipping up strawberry margarita is always an option, adding strawberry gelatin does the trick just fine. Garnish the treat with fresh strawberry slices and you've got the best dessert a summer party could ask for.