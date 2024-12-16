The Seattle Cafe Where The Decor Will Impress You As Much As The Food

If a name could perfectly describe the entity wearing it, this Italian cafe in Seattle definitely wins the restaurant name-game. It literally personifies the eatery's ambiance, decor, and quirky identity. All this belies the fact that the food is actually serious Italian fare, not gimmicky dishes meant to shock and awe. This beloved neighborhood eatery is Bizzarro Italian Cafe, and it perches on a nondescript Seattle side street a handful of miles from the University of Washington and the tech corridors of Fremont.

Advertisement

On my first foray into this underworld of eclectic dining, I quickly realized that Bizzarro isn't "wacky" so as much as an artsy throwback, with a cultivated appreciation for repurposed everyday objects. We're talking things like vintage bicycles, enormous gaudy chandeliers, mannequin parts, a well-worn armchair, cheeky life-sized skeletons, prayer flags, and a giant true-to-life model airplane nosediving over the entryway — all dangling overhead as you nosh on what's arguably some of Seattle's best Italian food. That's not even counting the endless portraits, paintings, sketches, antiques, and curious objets d'art tucked into every nook and cranny.

It could well be Seattle's most Instagram-worthy spot, in the sense of peculiarity making a striking visual statement. The entire experience is meant to surprise the senses and expand perceptions of so-called "fine dining." To that end, cells phones aren't allowed unless turned off and tucked away. They're not kidding, either: Try sneaking out your smartphone for a quick conversation, and you'll incur a friendly $5 fine. Texting also invites raised eyebrows.

Advertisement