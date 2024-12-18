Alton Brown's Secret Weapon For Delicious, Gluten-Free Latkes

Latkes date back to the Middle Ages and have seen many changes in the thousand years since. The long history of the Jewish diaspora has resulted in many different recipes. For example, the first latkes were made with cheese, and it was only until the potato became popular in Eastern Europe that latkes began to take the form we are familiar with today.

You should feel empowered to amend any latke recipe to your liking, after all, it's tradition. If you're trying to keep your gluten-free latkes kosher and finding it hard to get kosher instant potatoes, another option is to use matzo meal as a binding agent. While most traditional matzo meals contain wheat, barley, and other grains that contain gluten, Manischewitz brand matzo meal has gluten-free options.

Once you have the ingredients, the rest is easy. Salt your mixture right before you fry, so that the salt doesn't draw out too much moisture from the potatoes and onions which would make for a soggy liquid batter. Remember to use a wide skillet to fry your latkes, cast iron is best because it heats up evenly. It's always best to eat latkes straight from the pan, but if you're making them in batches, you can keep them warm in an oven set to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. When it comes to serving, sour cream and apple sauce are the traditional toppers. If you're feeling adventurous, try making a little latke-sandwhich featuring sour cream, lox, chive, and capers.

