When you decide to cook a recipe that calls for ground beef, unless you have a local butcher, you'll most likely head out to a nearby supermarket, which might be part of a well-known chain of supermarkets across the U.S. Costco has decent options for ground beef, but not all are of the highest quality. There are some meats you should avoid buying there. Tasting Table took a look at the meats you probably buy at 20 popular chain grocery stores and ranked them based on quality and availability. Our results may surprise you, with Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart at the bottom of our list. One supermarket chain stands out as exceptional in offering a wide selection of the absolute best quality ground beef: Sprouts Farmers Market. It may not be as omnipresent as its competitor Whole Foods, but it's worth seeking one out, even if it's a bit of a drive.

You'll find a mind-bending array of all kinds of humanely raised meats from local farms and sustainable seafood, and Sprouts' 100-percent grass-fed ground beef is a stand-out. Sprouts sources all of its beef from Grass Run Farms, known for its well-curated collaborative of family farmers in the Midwest. These ranchers are especially protective of their herds, ensuring that the cows graze only on local grasses every day of the year, even when weather conditions are extreme. Most cattle are forced to eat grain, and there's a big difference in quality and taste.