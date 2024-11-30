The Trio Of Cooking Oils Mary Berry Can't Go Without

When you have a career as long and illustrious as Mary Berry, you learn a lot of cooking lessons, including which oils you need and which you really don't. Like so many other aspects of stocking your kitchen, the sheer number of cooking oils on the shelf can prove to be confusing and overwhelming. You've got varieties such as avocado, peanut, coconut, and the list goes on and on before you even get to old standbys like vegetable and canola. Unfortunately recipes and professional chefs don't always help, insisting that you NEED one or the other kind of oil in your pantry. Thankfully we have people like Berry, who made her name teaching people how to cook at home, and isn't here to fuss over every fad that comes around. And in her kitchen you'll only find three oils: two olive oils, and sunflower.

Advertisement

Berry explained her choices in a video for Ebury Reads while discussing how she stocks her pantry, and simplicity is the key. Olive and sunflower oils cover all her bases, and specialty products that she might only use once simply aren't worth taking up space in her home kitchen. This is particularly true because as she explains, oils that don't see much use will often go rancid before you can get through the whole bottle. Sorry walnut oil, you might taste great as a finishing oil drizzled over the occasional salad, but Berry has no time for you.