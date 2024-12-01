Give Homemade Latkes A Delicious Twist With One Veggie
Perhaps the most famous Hanukkah dish of all, latkes are likewise a popular menu item year-round at delis and many brunch menus around the U.S. However, when it comes to the high holidays, homemade latkes reign supreme and every family has a proprietary recipe. A classic latke recipe like this one can be considered a fan favorite, but the addition of pickles could be the delicious twist your homemade latkes need this year.
Pickles are another famous Jewish deli staple with a tangy, herbaceous flavor and the most satisfying crunch. Since they're usually served with potato chips and a deli sandwich, you already know how well they pair with savory, earthy, salty potatoes. Plus, marrying these two Jewish culinary icons is as simple as it is delicious.
You don't have to change your classic recipe, but you can add sliced pickle sticks to the batter instead. Since pickles and shredded potatoes contain a lot of water. straining the liquid is especially important. Use cheesecloth to wring as much water as you can from the potatoes. Cut dill pickles like these from Claussen or Mt. Olive into matchsticks and add them along with matzo meal, eggs, and seasoning to the potatoes, blending to combine. Form potato pancakes in your hand, giving them one last squeeze to rid them of excess liquid, and fry them in a shallow pool of oil for a few minutes on each side.
Garnishes for pickle latkes
Pickles certainly bring a tangy, even more aromatic flavor to a savory potato pancake, which you can build upon with garnish pairings. You can draw inspiration from the spices and herbs used in pickle brine. For example, you can doctor sour cream with fresh dill and scallions for an aromatic pairing. A sprinkling of coarse black pepper and whole mustard seeds would round out the sour cream with a spicier finish. In a nod to the pickle's Jewish deli fame, you could top pickle latkes with a slather of spicy mustard, melted Swiss cheese, and a sprinkling of caraway seeds. Since brisket is often the main course at the Hanukkah table, you could also serve pickle latkes topped with a bite-sized piece of brisket and a smoky Romesco sauce.
Serve pickle latkes for brunch with whipped cream cheese or creme fraiche, smoked salmon, cucumbers, and thinly sliced red onions. For a twist on the famous Middle Eastern sabich, top pickle latkes with fried eggplant, slices of hard-boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a drizzle of tahini sauce.