Give Homemade Latkes A Delicious Twist With One Veggie

Perhaps the most famous Hanukkah dish of all, latkes are likewise a popular menu item year-round at delis and many brunch menus around the U.S. However, when it comes to the high holidays, homemade latkes reign supreme and every family has a proprietary recipe. A classic latke recipe like this one can be considered a fan favorite, but the addition of pickles could be the delicious twist your homemade latkes need this year.

Pickles are another famous Jewish deli staple with a tangy, herbaceous flavor and the most satisfying crunch. Since they're usually served with potato chips and a deli sandwich, you already know how well they pair with savory, earthy, salty potatoes. Plus, marrying these two Jewish culinary icons is as simple as it is delicious.

You don't have to change your classic recipe, but you can add sliced pickle sticks to the batter instead. Since pickles and shredded potatoes contain a lot of water. straining the liquid is especially important. Use cheesecloth to wring as much water as you can from the potatoes. Cut dill pickles like these from Claussen or Mt. Olive into matchsticks and add them along with matzo meal, eggs, and seasoning to the potatoes, blending to combine. Form potato pancakes in your hand, giving them one last squeeze to rid them of excess liquid, and fry them in a shallow pool of oil for a few minutes on each side.

