4 Close Substitutions For Rice Vinegar

Rice vinegar is not necessarily a staple in American pantries, which can be frustrating if you come across a new recipe that calls for it. It is made from fermented rice and is commonly used in Asian-style dishes, and while rice vinegar and rice wine vinegar are very similar, be sure not to confuse the two, as they come from different parts of the fermentation process. For rice vinegar, rice is first cooked and then combined with a fermentation starter in water. (This is actually the part of the process that makes rice wine by turning the starches in rice into sugar, which then forms alcohol.) A second fermentation process introduces a new type of bacteria to the rice wine, which then produces acid before it eventually becomes vinegar.

What you end up with is a mild and sweet vinegar that's often used in dressings, pickles, and marinades. One of the most common uses for rice vinegar is for sushi rice. In fact, sushi translates to "sour rice" in Japanese. If you find yourself mid-cooking and in need of rice vinegar that's not in your pantry, here are four close substitutes to save the day (and your dish).