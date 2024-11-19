The Best Apple Cider Vinegar Brand To Put In Your Cart Every Time

Apple cider vinegar is on a unending roll, gaining fans for its health benefits as well as for cleaning just about anything imaginable. But for those of us feeling a bit squeamish about ingesting something strong enough to kill mold and trap flies, the question looms large: What does it actually taste like? Fortunately, the food testers at Tasting Table went on a quest to find the best apple cider vinegar brand to put in your grocery cart.

On our list of the 11 best apple cider vinegar brands, some came from the tester's local grocery store — but for a broader reach, online selections from Amazon joined the party. Taste was a primary determinant in ranking the ACVs from worst to best, but it was far from the only factor. Considerations also included things like price range, production process, and potential health benefits.

Hands down, the Number One spot went to an apple cider vinegar from a family-owned enterprise in Virginia: White House Foods. The company has been growing apples for well over a century and makes quite a few apples products — but its White House Apple Cider Vinegar is what stole our hearts, or at least our taste buds. You can choose whether to buy the ACV in organic or non-organic form, but the USDA-certified organic ACV is where you get the rich, creamy texture, earthy apple sweetness, and the pucker-perfect tang. All that goodness mostly comes from retaining what's called The Mother.

