Flat Iron Vs Flank: The Difference Between These Two Steak Cuts

It's often a challenge to determine what kind of steak to bring home, especially when you're staring at an endless selection of raw meat that basically all looks like, well, raw meat. One rule of thumb for novices is that the more reasonably priced cuts of steak can be on the tougher side, but they're good candidates for a nice marinade. Often, these tend to be the most popular cuts of steak because of their affordability and versatility. Flat iron steak and flank steak are two such cuts that share popularity due to their lower price, beefy flavor, and flexibility when it comes to cooking. The two cuts have several differences, so understanding the distinct characteristics of each cut can help you make a selection.

Flat iron steak comes from the shoulder of the cow. It contains more marbling than flank steak and is therefore more tender. Because of the higher fat content in flat iron steak, it has a richer flavor and is much more affordable than its other marbled counterparts such as ribeye. Flank steak is a leaner cut of beef that comes from below the loin of the cow. While not as tender as flat iron, flank steak is usually thicker, firmer, and more versatile. Flank steak has a robust and beefy flavor that stands up well to the addition of sauces and marinades, and it's perfect to use in dishes such as carne asada tacos, grilled balsamic flank steak, or stir fry.