Flat Iron Vs Flank: The Difference Between These Two Steak Cuts
It's often a challenge to determine what kind of steak to bring home, especially when you're staring at an endless selection of raw meat that basically all looks like, well, raw meat. One rule of thumb for novices is that the more reasonably priced cuts of steak can be on the tougher side, but they're good candidates for a nice marinade. Often, these tend to be the most popular cuts of steak because of their affordability and versatility. Flat iron steak and flank steak are two such cuts that share popularity due to their lower price, beefy flavor, and flexibility when it comes to cooking. The two cuts have several differences, so understanding the distinct characteristics of each cut can help you make a selection.
Flat iron steak comes from the shoulder of the cow. It contains more marbling than flank steak and is therefore more tender. Because of the higher fat content in flat iron steak, it has a richer flavor and is much more affordable than its other marbled counterparts such as ribeye. Flank steak is a leaner cut of beef that comes from below the loin of the cow. While not as tender as flat iron, flank steak is usually thicker, firmer, and more versatile. Flank steak has a robust and beefy flavor that stands up well to the addition of sauces and marinades, and it's perfect to use in dishes such as carne asada tacos, grilled balsamic flank steak, or stir fry.
Cooking differences between flat iron and flank steak
Because flat iron steak is more tender and yields more fat than flank steak, it doesn't need to be marinated (though it can be). Cooking flat iron steak on high heat is your best bet. You can use a grill pan or cast iron, and flat iron steak should be cooked for 13 to 15 minutes, with a flip about 1 minute before the halfway point. Use a meat thermometer to check for an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare. Throw some butter, garlic, and rosemary in the pan, or try this herby grilled flat iron steak recipe with parsley, capers, and lemon juice.
Flank steak loves a good marinade. Store-bought varieties work well (we love the bold flavor of Allegro Original Marinade), but you can opt for just about any marinade you like. Try this tenderizing steak marinade recipe where soy sauce, Worcestershire, and balsamic vinegar take center stage — you can marinate for one hour up to eight. Grill your flank steak on high heat for about 3 to 5 minutes per side, and to a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit. For a quick dinner, flank steak is always ideal for a stir-fry dish. You don't have to sweat the high heat when cooking flank steak in the wok, and the makeup of flank steak takes on marinades and sauces quickly and without difficulty. One tip: always cut flank steak against the grain for optimum tenderness.