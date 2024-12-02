TikTok's Festive Candy Cane Pastry Only Requires 3 Ingredients

If you aimlessly scroll through TikTok like many of us, you're well aware of the plethora of food trends that pop up time and time again. As the holidays approach, one of the culinary concoctions that you might have seen one too many times is the viral candy cane pastry. You know, the pastry popularized by TikTok user @SpreadtheGrub. It's arranged into a candy cane shape that has red and white popping through the slits, plated alongside garnishes like rosemary springs or cranberries for the full holiday effect.

Advertisement

Quite surprisingly, however, it only takes three core ingredients to pull off the festive appetizer: A package of store-bought crescent rolls, cream cheese, and a red fruit jam. The crescent rolls are the main ingredient, and the perforated cuts make it easier to prepare than homemade croissants in a way that allows the other ingredients to shine through. Meanwhile, the jam will offer fruity sweetness to balance out the rich, tangy cream cheese. It's basically like a danish that's formed into a candy cane to accompany the festivities at your next holiday gathering.