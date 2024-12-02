TikTok's Festive Candy Cane Pastry Only Requires 3 Ingredients
If you aimlessly scroll through TikTok like many of us, you're well aware of the plethora of food trends that pop up time and time again. As the holidays approach, one of the culinary concoctions that you might have seen one too many times is the viral candy cane pastry. You know, the pastry popularized by TikTok user @SpreadtheGrub. It's arranged into a candy cane shape that has red and white popping through the slits, plated alongside garnishes like rosemary springs or cranberries for the full holiday effect.
Quite surprisingly, however, it only takes three core ingredients to pull off the festive appetizer: A package of store-bought crescent rolls, cream cheese, and a red fruit jam. The crescent rolls are the main ingredient, and the perforated cuts make it easier to prepare than homemade croissants in a way that allows the other ingredients to shine through. Meanwhile, the jam will offer fruity sweetness to balance out the rich, tangy cream cheese. It's basically like a danish that's formed into a candy cane to accompany the festivities at your next holiday gathering.
How to assemble your TikTok-inspired candy cane pastry
It's not terribly challenging to make the candy cane pastry after you secure the ingredients. Separate each crescent roll piece along the perforated line as usual, then carefully place each one on a parchment-lined sheet tray, overlapping each piece by about half. Now, you have two options: Put a spoonful of cream cheese along the edge, or combine the cream cheese with vanilla extract and powdered sugar for a sweeter take before it's added. Next, dollop jam on top of the cream cheese, then carefully smooth it out. When it's time to fold, close each corner over the edge, then carefully use your hands to make the candy cane shape. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes — but every oven works differently, so keep an eye on it.
For the fruit spread, consider our recipes for strawberry jam or cranberry chia jam. Any red store-bought jam, jelly, or even premade pie filling works. Because it's just three ingredients, you can have fun with garnishes. To keep it on theme, use a few fresh cranberries, strawberries, or raspberries. You can also drizzle some cream cheese icing on top, then toss on some holiday-colored sprinkles. Candied cranberries, rosemary sprigs, chopped pistachios, and even simply powdered sugar are also ideal garnishes for both the pastry and the platter for your upcoming holiday gathering.