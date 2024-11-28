The One Type Of Bread To Avoid When Making Dressing This Holiday Season

Holiday sides like dressing tend to be the stuff arguments are made of. It may be a time of year for coming together, but get a whole bunch of hungry people in a room for a big meal and there are bound to be some clashing tastes. And few sides for Thanksgiving, or any holiday, offer you as many choices as dressing. You can make it simple or load up stuffing and dressing with additions like sausage and dried fruits, and, most important of all, you can make it with almost any bread you want ... almost. Like so many of these arguments there's no exact right answer to the best bread, but there is one kind you should avoid for dressing, and that's Hawaiian rolls.

It's easy to see the appeal of Hawaiian roll dressing and stuffing, given its fluffy texture and lightly sweet flavor, but both of those things actually contribute to its undoing. To get great dressing you want to cook your bread twice: first to dry it out, and then to crisp up the finished product in the oven. But with a higher sugar content, Hawaiian rolls have a propensity to burn. Some nicely browned crispy edges on dressing are great, but expose Hawaiian rolls to the direct heat of an oven for 45 minutes plus, and you get burnt, not browned.