The 2 Breads That Make The Absolute Best Stuffing

Forget boxed stuffing, because the side dish often served at holiday dinners is far superior when it's made from scratch with a handful of ingredients. The ingredients to ensure the best texture for homemade stuffing include aromatics like celery and herbs — but you also need stale bread to soak up the flavor and not have a soggy side on the dinner table. Then there's the decision of what type of bread to use. Luckily for you and your soon-to-be dinner guests, we got the scoop from Bryan Ogen, executive Chef at Bourbon Steak in New York City.

"The best type of bread in my opinion is ciabatta or baguette," he explains. "These lean dough breads absorb the fats better and don't eat as heavy." The reason Ogen suggests these types of bread to absorb the fats also has to do with the crusty exterior that will hold up more than softer breads like brioche. To make it absorb even better, the ciabatta or baguette should be a bit stale. If you can't come across those two types of bread, other stuffing-worthy options include sourdough and old bagels.