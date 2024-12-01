The Boozy Secret To The Most Flavorful Cedar Plank BBQ

Cooking with cedar planks is all the rage now for home chefs and in restaurants, and for good reason. You can use them as nifty slabs for cooking fish, other types of seafood, and meats. They are like baking sheets, except they infuse your food with their woody, smoky flavor while cooking. To make a cedar plank safe to use in an oven or over a grill, however, you must soak them, usually with water. Dry wood, after all, catches fire and burns quickly and easily. It takes much more effort and time to burn wet wood.

While cedar planks impart great flavor already, did you know you can change and enhance that flavor by going beyond water and using a spirit instead? That spirit is none other than good ole whiskey. Whiskey, with so many popular flavor notes (such as peat, smoke, oat, and spice) will further enhance the woodsy notes of your cedar plank.

Note, however, that you will have to use quite a generous amount of whiskey, or about 2/3 cup, to soak a standard-sized cedar plank for all the flavor notes to come through. Since this is the case, you might want to consider a less expensive brand of whiskey to use for soaking your cedar planks.