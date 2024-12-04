Make Lasagna Taste Like Your Favorite Party Appetizer With 2 Easy Additions

Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort foods, with countless variations on every layer. While seasonal and white varieties abound, you can supplement a classic lasagna with the addition of buffalo chicken and blue cheese to combine your favorite comfort food with your favorite party appetizer.

The beauty of a buffalo chicken lasagna is that you don't have to stray far from a tried-and-true lasagna recipe, like our classic lasagna bolognese. You can still enjoy the tangy umami of bolognese sauce and layers of rich, creamy bechamel, nutty and salty parmesan, and mozzarella. The buffalo chicken and blue cheese can make up the final layer and are then topped with the last sheet of lasagna and a sprinkling of cheese to seal it all up. Adding blue cheese is simple enough, but buffalo chicken takes on different forms.

The most convenient way to whip up buffalo chicken would be with the help of pre-made, store-bought ingredients like frozen chicken cutlets crisped in a toaster oven, cut into bite-sized cubes, and tossed in your favorite brand of buffalo sauce, like Frank's RedHot. Lasagna would also be a great way to repurpose homemade chicken milanese leftovers; you can toss them in our buffalo sauce recipe. You could also use shredded chicken from a store-bought rotisserie chicken blended with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, making a sort of buffalo chicken dip to top off your lasagna.

