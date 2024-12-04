Make Lasagna Taste Like Your Favorite Party Appetizer With 2 Easy Additions
Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort foods, with countless variations on every layer. While seasonal and white varieties abound, you can supplement a classic lasagna with the addition of buffalo chicken and blue cheese to combine your favorite comfort food with your favorite party appetizer.
The beauty of a buffalo chicken lasagna is that you don't have to stray far from a tried-and-true lasagna recipe, like our classic lasagna bolognese. You can still enjoy the tangy umami of bolognese sauce and layers of rich, creamy bechamel, nutty and salty parmesan, and mozzarella. The buffalo chicken and blue cheese can make up the final layer and are then topped with the last sheet of lasagna and a sprinkling of cheese to seal it all up. Adding blue cheese is simple enough, but buffalo chicken takes on different forms.
The most convenient way to whip up buffalo chicken would be with the help of pre-made, store-bought ingredients like frozen chicken cutlets crisped in a toaster oven, cut into bite-sized cubes, and tossed in your favorite brand of buffalo sauce, like Frank's RedHot. Lasagna would also be a great way to repurpose homemade chicken milanese leftovers; you can toss them in our buffalo sauce recipe. You could also use shredded chicken from a store-bought rotisserie chicken blended with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, making a sort of buffalo chicken dip to top off your lasagna.
Ingredient pairings and swaps for buffalo chicken lasagna
While a layer of buffalo chicken and blue cheese transform a classic lasagna into a unique combination of dishes, there are plenty of other ways to incorporate these additions. You could do away with the classic lasagna base altogether by making our recipe for buffalo chicken lasagna that layers a buffalo chicken sauce, blue cheese, and ricotta blend with lasagna sheets.
Another idea would be to upgrade this recipe for white spinach artichoke lasagna by topping it with buffalo chicken and blue cheese. That way, you combine lasagna with two party appetizers: spinach and artichoke dip and buffalo chicken dip! For simpler adjustments to the original hack, you could season your bechamel with a packet of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning to complement the tangy spice of the buffalo sauce. Mix the blue cheese crumbles into shredded chicken and buffalo sauce for a more cohesive layer. Swap bolognese for homemade or store-bought vodka sauce, like this one from Rao's, for a creamier complement to buffalo sauce.
Since buffalo chicken wings are often served with celery and carrot sticks, you could use diced carrots and celery as the foundation for your bolognese. You could also saute celery hearts and carrots to blend in with the buffalo chicken layer. Instead of shredded mozarella, top the buffalo chicken layer with shredded cheddar cheese for a bold finish.