Build Better Chicken Skewers With Help From An Empty Juice Carton

Chicken skewers are a barbecue favorite as well as a colorful and convenient way to stack all of your favorite veggies and proteins into a handheld meal. Building chicken skewers is a straightforward process of cutting, piercing, and sliding each ingredient along the skewer. It may be easy, but building a skewer is time-consuming. With the help of an empty juice carton, you can build better chicken skewers at lightning speed.

Advertisement

The idea behind this juice carton hack (from Scrumdiddlyumptious on Youtube) is that it provides the perfect rectangular mold to help you build four skewers at once. You'll need a rectangular container, like Minute Maid orange juice carton. Cut the top off of the container with scissors and cut a small window out of one of the wider faces of the carton so that you can see what you're stacking. You can then add whole boneless chicken breasts interspersed with layers of much larger slices of veggies. Once you've stacked all your ingredients inside the empty carton, you can pierce the block with four separate skewers; two skewers will be placed close to each corner of the rectangular opening.

Once all the skewers are in, you can remove the block of ingredients from the carton and quarter the block with a sharp butcher knife, like this one from Syokami. Instead of having to cut each ingredient into potentially variably sized pieces to assemble one at a time, the carton hack saves you the chopping and creates 4 uniform skewers that will all cook at the same rate.

Advertisement