The Exact Difference Between Chilaquiles And Huevos Rancheros
Every culture around the world has wonderful breakfast dishes to offer, but with chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, it's hard to argue against Mexico being the morning meal champion. The Latin American country is home to one of the most wide-ranging and diverse food cultures on the planet, but the core appeal of a Mexican breakfast comes down to its bright, acidic flavors and how perfectly they pair with more hearty breakfast foods like eggs and sausage. The American or full English breakfast should never be disparaged, but eggs, breakfast meat, buttered toast, and potatoes all kind of hit the same general area of rich and heavy tastes. Mexican breakfasts, on the other hand, cover all the bases with salsa and hot sauce, fresh crumbled cheeses, and toasty corn to go with all of your morning favorites. And while there are plenty of great Mexican breakfast dishes, chilaquiles and huevos rancheros are the true favorites.
Like old, tired jokes about Mexican food, the differences between chilaquiles and huevos rancheros seem small, but like the actual reality of Mexican cooking, there is a lot of variety within them, and the way they are cooked creates a pretty distinct result. Nobody actually eating a plate of crispy, saucy chilaquiles is going to mistake them for eggy huevos rancheros. Sure, they are both based around tortillas, but that's like saying all sandwiches are the same because they are made with bread. So take a closer look, and learn the delicious distinctions between both.
What are chilaquiles?
Chilaquiles come in many flavors, but the core of what they are is right in the name. Coming from the Nahuatl language that was spoken by the Aztecs in Central Mexico along with other indigenous groups, chilaquiles is a combination of "chiles" and "submerged." In their most simple form chilaquiles are simply hard tortillas (usually fried these days) cut up into chips and submerged in salsa or some other chile sauce. Like many breakfast staples in other cultures chilaquiles are a way to make use of stale and leftover ingredients the next day. While the origins of the dish are old and indigenous, the Spanish colonization added additional influences, like onion and cheese, and the modern form of chilaquiles took shape some time in the 19th century.
Chilaquiles are now made by mixing fried tortilla chips with a spicy sauce and cooking them until they soften. They can be made to taste, and the texture can range from versions that are only lightly cooked and still quire crispy to dishes that are completely softened. The sauce used to cook them can be basically any you'd find in Mexico, so while rojo and verde salsas with chilaquiles are common, ingredients like mole are also used. After that, the toppings are all up to the chef. Crumbled cheese and diced onion are classic, and cilantro and avocado are optional, as are meat and beans. And of course, being a breakfast dish, eggs are also popular.
What are huevos rancheros?
Huevos rancheros are a simple dish of pan fried tortillas topped with eggs, salsa, and other condiments. The name means "rancher's eggs" or "ranch-style eggs," because huevos rancheros originated as an easy and hearty breakfast for working ranch hands. The dish dates back as late as the 16th century in Mexico, and it gradually got absorbed into the Mexican restaurant canon as agricultural workers moved to the city in the 20th century. Since then, huevos rancheros have spread throughout the U.S. as a popular Mexican-American breakfast dish.
Being a humble worker's food, huevos rancheros are very basic yet customizable. While tortilla, egg, and salsa are the essentials, a spread of refried beans between the egg and tortilla or on the side is also popular. Despite the name, huevos rancheros are not necessarily made with ranchero sauce, as huevos rancheros verdes are also common — although, that kind of spicy, smoky tomato-based sauce is popular in Northern Mexico, where the dish originated. Pico de gallo is also a traditional salsa topping. The eggs are fried and can be cooked to whatever doneness is preferred, but a runny yolk mingling with the hot salsa is a classic part of the huevos rancheros experience.
Chilaquiles are made with fried tortilla chips, not whole tortillas
Despite both having tortillas as the base, the styles of tortilla in chilaquiles and huevos rancheros are quite different. Chilaquiles use a pile of crunchy tortilla chips. They may be fried tortilla chips from a store-bought bag or stale tortillas sliced up and fried at home, but they should always be fully crispy and separated into distinct chips. This crispy texture is essential for holding up to the wet sauce that chilaquiles are drenched in, and having the tortillas separated into wedges helps create the layered, casserole-like effect the dish is known for, especially when cooked in larger quantities. Chilaquiles, at their heart, are essentially simple breakfast nachos.
Huevos rancheros, however, use a whole corn tortilla, which perfectly fits the size of a single fried egg. Like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros are a great way to use up stale tortillas because they get fried, but the whole tortillas of huevos rancheros should not be as crispy as chilaquiles. The egg dish is more of a fork-and-knife experience, and the tortilla needs to be easy to cut through and eat. The frying with huevos rancheros is more of a quick pan fry meant to soften the stale tortilla without fully crisping it up, although getting some crunch on the edges while leaving the middle more tender is good balance to go for.
Huevos rancheros always includes egg
Both chilaquiles and huevos rancheros have a lot of range for customization, but for the classic forms of both dishes, eggs are only standard for huevos rancheros. While chilaquiles are more of a dumping ground of leftovers, huevos rancheros, as the name would imply, are all about the eggs, with the tortilla and toppings being a complement to them. The eggs are typically some form of fried, although nobody is stopping you from making them however you like. Just know that if you go with scrambled eggs instead of fried, they are technically no longer huevos rancheros — they are huevos a la Mexicana, but it's what you prefer that matters, not semantics.
With chilaquiles, despite being a popular breakfast food, the eggs are optional, so many variations you see will not use them at all. As much as huevos rancheros is about eggs, chilaquiles are about the chile sauces and crunchy tortillas, with eggs as a potential topping, not the core ingredient. Chilaquiles instead make use of proteins like shredded chicken or beans as a topping to make the dish more filling. While they can use eggs, don't confuse chilaquiles with their cousin migas either, which mix fried tortilla strips with scrambled egg. Migas may be topped with salsa, but the chips are not smothered and cooked like chilaquiles.
Both chilaquiles and huevos rancheros use a wide variety of salsas and toppings
While you shouldn't confuse chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, what they have in common are being subject to a huge amount of regional and personal variations, because they are great bases for piling on toppings, sauces, and proteins. Being cooked in chile sauces, chilaquiles will have as many variations as salsa does. You can make them with any kind of mole, green chile salsa, or whatever you like. Going beyond standard toppings like beans, chicken, and eggs, you can crumble on some cooked Mexican chorizo, fry up leftover steak, or layer on sliced avocado. Add some crunch with sliced radishes or some heat with pickled jalapeños. Truly, treat them as breakfast nachos sans the melted cheese, although you could even do that if you want to.
You don't want to load up huevos rancheros as much, but the dish will work with all kinds of salsa just like chilaquiles, and toppings like bacon, chorizo, avocado, and beans are all great. Crumbling cheese like cotija or Mexican queso fresco add some creaminess and salt, and while it isn't as common in Mexico itself, American versions of huevos rancheros may be plated with melted cheese on top. Cilantro and chopped hot peppers can also add nice pops of freshness. Both of these are easy dishes of leftovers, so don't be afraid to stray from tradition and make them work with whatever you have.