Build A Truly Impressive Lasagna With A Cake Pan Technique
Instead of reserving that special cake pan for your beloved sticky toffee pudding cake recipe, it's time to take out the container for a more savory dish: lasagna. That's right, lasagna made in a bundt cake pan will impress dinner guests and make for a more appealing presentation than messy spoonfuls slopped onto plates. Whether you prefer the flavors of a classic lasagna bolognese or a zingy and fresh lemony spinach pistou lasagna recipe, arranging ingredients to fit the shape of a round cake pan will elevate your meal platings.
Though you may not be able to use any type of batter in a bundt pan, pre-cooked lasagna noodles are fair game. After coating the pan in non-stick spray, you'll layer noodles, shredded cheese, and the fillings of your choice — sauces packed with meat or vegetables — before folding the bottom layer of noodles over the filled pan. Another layer of cheese will crown your creation, and just as you would cook lasagna in a regular pan or dish, you'll wait for the top to turn into a golden, bubbly marvel. Once the lasagna-filled bundt pan is cooked, you'll invert the cooked dish onto a tray or serving platter and showcase your culinary work with accomplished pride.
Turning dinner into art
As your bundt cake lasagna cooks, you will want to check the noodles in the dish, as bundt pans offer the kind of shape that allows more of the ingredients to come into contact with heat. In other words, you may not need the same length of time as you would when filling a steel pan or ceramic dish with your lasagna-making ingredients.
Also, keep in mind that this unique approach may take more prep to assemble. Unlike the easy layers that can be packed in a rectangular or square shape, a spherical presentation requires some finesse. It is an effort that can be appreciated by dinner party guests or family members for a special occasion, but if you're looking for the fast track to getting dinner onto the table, this elaborate recipe may not be for you. When you're looking to surprise friends, however, your extra effort spent inside the kitchen is sure to garner appreciative photos that eventually end up on the 'Gram. And that's before the forks begin to dig into your gastronomic masterpiece.