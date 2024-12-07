Why You Should Add Creamer To Your Coffee Grounds Before Brewing

Mixing dry creamer with your coffee grounds works so well because of a bit of science. As the water heats up, it activates a release of the oils and acids (the flavors) in the grounds, and the creamer also dissolves evenly into the water. Milk proteins in the creamer then react with the chlorogenic acids (CGAs) in the coffee, masking the drink's acidity. These proteins also bind to the coffee's tannins, which eases its natural bitterness. And then the sweetness of the sugars found in creamer lifts and brightens the flavor of your beverage.

Advertisement

You can even go a step further and use a flavored creamer instead of the original version. If you like a nutty twist to your coffee, try a hazelnut, pistachio, or almond flavor. More a fan of the spices? Then try cinnamon, pumpkin spice, cardamom, or ginger flavored creamer. For the sweeter at heart, there's good ol' faithful vanilla; and a mouthwatering caramel or chocolate creamer to bring a delightful extra sweetness to your cup of java. There are also plain options, like Coffee Mate's Original flavor.

If you can't find the coffee creamer brand you want in your neighborhood grocery store, you can make your own flavored coffee creamer — but note that this recipe is for liquid creamers, which you can't infuse into your coffee at the brewing stage because they can disrupt the extraction process (though no one says you can't add a second dose after brewing). You can choose from straightforward condensed milk creamer to slightly fancier versions that contain liqueurs like a creamy Baileys or Irish cream; or try amaretto or butterscotch.

Advertisement