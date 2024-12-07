Why You Should Add Creamer To Your Coffee Grounds Before Brewing
There's something about a good cup of coffee that brings on waves of contentment as you smell those delicious aromas. You may even feel a touch of nostalgia, and certainly a little perk-up in energy as the caffeine works its magic. There are many different types of coffee available, all made from one (or a blend) of the four primary coffee bean varieties: Arabica, Robusta, Excelsa, and Liberica. And from those, a wide variety of coffee roasts and beverages have been created. People also enjoy their favorite coffee in multiple ways. From straightforward black to really dig into the flavor of the roast to a rich cuppa that has cream swirled in, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to ways to experience your coffee.
You're feeling like a cup right now, aren't you? If you're a creamy coffee drinker, there's a sure-fire way to infuse extra sweetness and creaminess right into your coffee as you're brewing it: Add dry coffee creamer to the grounds before you start the brewing process. Not only does this save you an extra step, but there's a large selection of creamers for you to choose from. Dairy-based options include whole milk, half-and-half, and heavy cream. You can also get non-dairy creamers made from plant-based milks like almond, soy, or coconut milk. So, choose the one that you enjoy the most — just be aware that powdered creamers work best for this trick.
How creamer brewed into coffee enhances and improves the flavor
Mixing dry creamer with your coffee grounds works so well because of a bit of science. As the water heats up, it activates a release of the oils and acids (the flavors) in the grounds, and the creamer also dissolves evenly into the water. Milk proteins in the creamer then react with the chlorogenic acids (CGAs) in the coffee, masking the drink's acidity. These proteins also bind to the coffee's tannins, which eases its natural bitterness. And then the sweetness of the sugars found in creamer lifts and brightens the flavor of your beverage.
You can even go a step further and use a flavored creamer instead of the original version. If you like a nutty twist to your coffee, try a hazelnut, pistachio, or almond flavor. More a fan of the spices? Then try cinnamon, pumpkin spice, cardamom, or ginger flavored creamer. For the sweeter at heart, there's good ol' faithful vanilla; and a mouthwatering caramel or chocolate creamer to bring a delightful extra sweetness to your cup of java. There are also plain options, like Coffee Mate's Original flavor.
If you can't find the coffee creamer brand you want in your neighborhood grocery store, you can make your own flavored coffee creamer — but note that this recipe is for liquid creamers, which you can't infuse into your coffee at the brewing stage because they can disrupt the extraction process (though no one says you can't add a second dose after brewing). You can choose from straightforward condensed milk creamer to slightly fancier versions that contain liqueurs like a creamy Baileys or Irish cream; or try amaretto or butterscotch.