How Many Beers Are In A Standard Pitcher?

There's a familiar math problem you encounter when hanging out with friends at your local bar: Is it an economically savvier decision to split a pitcher of beer or order your own pints? To know the answer — and remove any such pesky math during future fun Friday nights or Sunday afternoons — you have to understand a couple of things. First and foremost: How many beers are actually in that pitcher? Then, you must be able to roughly compare the cost per beer in the pitcher versus the cost of your own separate pint.

It's a pretty set amount for what you can expect in a pitcher, just like knowing how many beers are in a standard keg. The average pitcher has a capacity of 64 ounces. Now, you can break that down one of two ways, depending on your go-to beer order. If you tend to drink beer at the bar on draft, which comes in a 16-ounce pint glass (unless it's a higher-ABV style, which will be a smaller pour), a pitcher has four of those servings. If you're more of a bottled beer imbiber and used to working with 12 ounces at a time, a pitcher has just a smidge over five beers. As long as everyone in your group can agree on a beer — looking to some of the most popular beers like Samuel Adams or Blue Moon — a pitcher might be the way to go.

