What Is Floating Breakfast, And Is It Actually Safe To Try?

Gazing out over the ripples of an infinity pool, you bite into a soft croissant and debate whether to take a sip of champagne or coffee. No, you're not dining poolside; this is a floating breakfast, and you're donning a swimsuit. This indulgent breakfast-service takes pampering to a new level, cramming deliciously classic items onto an ultra buoyant wicker tray. The practice predominantly rocketed to fame thanks to Bali influencers. At first glance, the precarious yet pretty meal is safe to try. But is it truly one of the best breakfast hacks to start your day off right?

Safety often boils down to water quality; even the cleanest pools have chemicals that make them unsuitable for drinking in moderate-to-large amounts. And between 2015 and 2019, the CDC found hotels to account for 34% of swimming pool and hot tub-related illness outbreaks. A miscalculated splash and diners could be getting more than the fruit bowl they bargained for.

That's without accounting for spillages and crumbs; is a week-old chunk of toast from a previous guest enough to churn your stomach? Between analyzing the risk of contamination from previous breakfasters and dodging any airborne threats like birds, a concerning picture quickly takes form. Don't get us started on the practical difficulties, either, dragging the tray to a step so you can properly grab your food. The key takeaway here is to be wary where you try a floating breakfast — not everywhere lives up to the aesthetic.

