The Spicy Base That Will Change Your Ice Cream Sandwich Game Forever

Looking to give ice cream sandwiches an upgrade? Aside from working in flavorful extras or plunging the sandwiches into melted chocolate, there are other creative ways to elevate the frosty favorite. In fact, revamping the treat could be as straightforward as rethinking the base of the sandwich by swapping cookies for cornbread — but, not just any cornbread. For the ultimate twist, an ultra zesty, jalapeño-laced cornbread is key.

Along with offering unique textures thanks to its fluffy crumb, cornbread contributes layers of sweetly buttery, earthy, and even toasty traces to an ice cream sandwich. Likewise, since cornbread isn't quite as sweet as a standard cookie, it can effectively showcase (as well as balance) any scoop of ice cream. That said, adding jalapeños into the base of the mix only amplifies the bread's gustatory potential, heightening overall complexity. Not to mention that bits of the vibrantly green pepper even have the power to improve aesthetics.

Introducing some spice into a batch of cornbread is easy. Whether you make a classic cornbread from scratch or use a boxed mix, all you need to do is stir freshly diced and seeded jalapeños directly into the batter before baking. For a milder kiss of heat, you can even experiment with candied jalapeños. In any case, about ½ cup of peppers is enough to provide the optimal amount of heat. Naturally, however, amounts can be adjusted to suit personal preference.

