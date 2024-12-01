The Spicy Base That Will Change Your Ice Cream Sandwich Game Forever
Looking to give ice cream sandwiches an upgrade? Aside from working in flavorful extras or plunging the sandwiches into melted chocolate, there are other creative ways to elevate the frosty favorite. In fact, revamping the treat could be as straightforward as rethinking the base of the sandwich by swapping cookies for cornbread — but, not just any cornbread. For the ultimate twist, an ultra zesty, jalapeño-laced cornbread is key.
Along with offering unique textures thanks to its fluffy crumb, cornbread contributes layers of sweetly buttery, earthy, and even toasty traces to an ice cream sandwich. Likewise, since cornbread isn't quite as sweet as a standard cookie, it can effectively showcase (as well as balance) any scoop of ice cream. That said, adding jalapeños into the base of the mix only amplifies the bread's gustatory potential, heightening overall complexity. Not to mention that bits of the vibrantly green pepper even have the power to improve aesthetics.
Introducing some spice into a batch of cornbread is easy. Whether you make a classic cornbread from scratch or use a boxed mix, all you need to do is stir freshly diced and seeded jalapeños directly into the batter before baking. For a milder kiss of heat, you can even experiment with candied jalapeños. In any case, about ½ cup of peppers is enough to provide the optimal amount of heat. Naturally, however, amounts can be adjusted to suit personal preference.
A guide to making the ultimate cornbread ice cream sandwich
Cornbread makes a wonderful base for many ice cream varieties thanks to its sweet and savory profile. However, some scoops fare better than others. To emphasize nuanced flavors within the bread, we're fans of constructing a cornbread ice cream sandwich with sweet corn or tangy buttermilk ice cream. But, simple scoops like milky fior di latte, rich vanilla, or creamy coconut also are a match for cornbread. Alternatively, fruity flavors like blueberry or peaches — even lime sherbet — can successfully balance the bread's heat, whereas bitter dark chocolate or peppery olive oil flavors can give the sandwich an especially savory spin.
Beyond selecting the right ice cream flavor, there's another opportunity to boost fiery flavor. As you assemble the sandwiches, consider adding in flavorful fillings. For example, a dollop of red pepper jelly or drizzle of hot honey can impart more depth while accentuating the sugary-yet-spicy notes of the cornbread. Otherwise, roll the edges of ice cream sandwiches in sweetly spiced toppings to add crunch and visual appeal. Anything from crushed cornflakes tossed with chili powder or maple and cayenne seasoned nuts will work.
Regardless of how you mix and match flavors, the resulting ice cream sandwiches are sure to dazzle with their sweetly spicy flavor. That said, building an ice cream sandwich with jalapeño cornbread is too tempting not to try!