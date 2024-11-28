The Mozzarella Upgrade You Should Splurge On For Your Next Caprese Salad

Caprese salad is a well-loved summer dish the world over. The combination of fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and mozzarella – with a sprinkling of salt and pepper — makes this a bright and easy-to-prep dish that most people love. Whipped up as a side at a family lunch, or enjoyed on its own for a light Sunday dinner, this fresh and crisp salad is always a winner. As if it couldn't get any better, we've got a little secret — an upgrade to a single ingredient — that will take your Caprese to the next level and have your guests "oohing" and "aahing" over the best salad they've ever had. Simply switch out your run-of-the-mill mozzarella for the more unique buffalo mozzarella and wait for the compliments to start pouring in.

True buffalo mozzarella is made from the milk of water buffalo herds in southern Italy, mainly Campania, and can only be called as such if the cheese has Italy's Mozzarella di Bufala Campana (DOC) or Denominazione d'Origine Protetta (DOP) certifications. These confirm that the mozzarella has been produced from within four southern Italian regions — Campania, along with Apulia, Lazio, and Molise — and has been made with the same traditional recipe that has been used for hundreds of years. It also indicates that the herd has been fed food grown on the premises. The DOP is obtained when the cheese is produced and packaged, using traditional techniques, in the same region.