You'll be glad to know that adding parsnip to a cake is not all that different. The grated parsnip can join the batter either as you're mixing the wet ingredients or after you have combined the wet batter with the dry batter. As always, just spread the batter into the baking pan afterward and bake for around 40 minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes and flip it out of the pan. All that's missing is a frosting glazed over top and your parsnip cake is good to go.

And what happens if you want to embellish the cake even further? Parsnip pairs quite nicely with a wide range of ingredients, so go for it! Even just a squeeze of orange juice can do wonders, but you don't have to stop there. Imagine a maple-parsnip cake or one dotted with apple pieces and warm spices to immerse yourself in the hearty essence of fall. Or, if you want to get a little off-kilter, throw radicchio into the mix for an utterly satisfying crisp and unforgettable taste.

For the frosting, you can sprinkle in your favorite crunchy nuts to contrast the cake's ultra-tenderness. Ginger stems or fresh rosemary also work if you want an aromatic finish. On the sweeter side, candied fruits are the way to go. Go with kumquat or grapefruit peels for a zesty zing, but stick with berries if you want to capture a summery sweetness instead.

