Why Costco's Butter Chicken And Naan Has Shoppers Split

When it comes to Costco's butter chicken and naan kits, opinions also vary on everything from the chicken's taste to the bread's texture to the palatability of the all-important sauce. Among Reddit reviewers, descriptions of the chicken run the gamut from "chewy and woody," to "moist and tender," while thoughts on the naan range from "overly hard" to "steamy, soft and very lovely."

Takeaways are equally mixed on the sauce. Some buyers consider its taste to be totally on point, while others dub it absolutely flavorless. "[It] did not resemble butter chicken to my taste buds but maybe the salt was just too much in the forefront where the spices weren't noticeable," bemoaned user u/ieatlions. On the flip side, the well-known Costco reviewers behind TikTok account @floridamomof3 were fans of the product, saying, "You can really taste all the different flavors [and] the spices."

So, what could be leading to these wildly different results? While it's not impossible that the quality of the dish simply varies by location, there's also a strong possibility that it has to do with different prep methods. The kit's instructions recommend heating the already-cooked chicken in the oven for 45 minutes, along with the naan, but some buyers seem to have gotten better results from pan frying, air frying, and even throwing it all in the microwave. The one thing everyone can probably agree on? You won't know whether you love or hate this new Costco meal until you give it a try for yourself.

