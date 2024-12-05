Giada De Laurentiiss' Lasagna Seasoning Tip Will Save You From A Bland Meal
Lasagna easily takes the crown of the quintessential cozy meal — the layers upon layers of savory meat, melted cheese, tender noodles, and rich tomato sauce make for a hearty combination. Yet, the dish falls short when the stacked layers culminate into a flavorless mess. Thankfully, Giada De Laurentiis has the perfect seasoning tip that will elevate your lasagna.
The chef and restaurateur has plenty of experience with the vastness of Italian cuisine, but when asked by Bon Appétit in 2016 which dish is mishandled the most, De Laurentiis's clear answer was lasagna. "A lot of the time, it's watery, drenched in red sauce, and filled with ricotta that doesn't have any flavor to it," she bemoaned to the outlet. Plain cheese and liquidy tomato sauce can certainly ruin the dish, but there was one issue in particular that stands out. "The problem really is when people don't season each layer," said De Laurentiis.
When making your way through the layers of the lasagna, it's important that each one brings the same amount of flavor to the whole dish. The celebrity chef's tip to make the best lasagna is a simple one, but it ensures that you walk away with a delicious dish that matches the intricacy of its formation. After spreading on ricotta or bechamel and adding the tomato sauce, add a pinch of salt, pepper, and dried herbs, and repeat.
How should you season your lasagna layers?
For classic lasagna, stick to seasonings that would make their way into any pasta and red sauce dish. Salt and pepper work as a great foundation, but herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, and marjoram bring a fresh, woodsy taste that elevates lasagna. Use dried, ground versions of the herbs that will easily mix into the sauces or ricotta, or keep it simple with a store-bought blend, like McCormick's Italian Herb Seasoning. If you like your lasagna with a bit of heat, add red pepper flakes in every other layer.
With lasagna that isn't traditional, such as white spinach and artichoke lasagna, pair it with ingredients that complement the taste. Additions like basil and sage give it an herbaceous touch, but you can also add things like lemon pepper and coriander to give the creamy, white cheese a citrusy boost.
In our classic lasagna bolognese recipe, the sauce is flavored with bay leaves, red wine, Worcestershire sauce, basil, and other ingredients, giving it a rich depth that elevates every layer it's added to. For the ricotta or bechamel sauce, you can stir it with salt, pepper, and a few herbs before spreading it onto the noodles.