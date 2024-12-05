Giada De Laurentiiss' Lasagna Seasoning Tip Will Save You From A Bland Meal

Lasagna easily takes the crown of the quintessential cozy meal — the layers upon layers of savory meat, melted cheese, tender noodles, and rich tomato sauce make for a hearty combination. Yet, the dish falls short when the stacked layers culminate into a flavorless mess. Thankfully, Giada De Laurentiis has the perfect seasoning tip that will elevate your lasagna.

Advertisement

The chef and restaurateur has plenty of experience with the vastness of Italian cuisine, but when asked by Bon Appétit in 2016 which dish is mishandled the most, De Laurentiis's clear answer was lasagna. "A lot of the time, it's watery, drenched in red sauce, and filled with ricotta that doesn't have any flavor to it," she bemoaned to the outlet. Plain cheese and liquidy tomato sauce can certainly ruin the dish, but there was one issue in particular that stands out. "The problem really is when people don't season each layer," said De Laurentiis.

When making your way through the layers of the lasagna, it's important that each one brings the same amount of flavor to the whole dish. The celebrity chef's tip to make the best lasagna is a simple one, but it ensures that you walk away with a delicious dish that matches the intricacy of its formation. After spreading on ricotta or bechamel and adding the tomato sauce, add a pinch of salt, pepper, and dried herbs, and repeat.

Advertisement