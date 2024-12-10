The Secret Code Starbucks Used For Drinks Before Sharpies

For some customers, one of the best things about Starbucks is the endless array of customizations the company's baristas can make to drink orders — from adding a wide variety of Starbucks syrups and sauces to preparing drinks at specific temperatures to crafting popular Starbucks secret menu items. With more than 170,000 ways to personalize an order, it's not surprising that Starbucks sells more custom drinks than you might expect. In order to keep track of these inventive modifications, most drinks that you order these days will arrive with a printed sticker listing out the different drink specifications. But sometimes, you may still get a cup with customizations (and your name) written on it with a Sharpie marker.

While the Sharpie has been around for some time, it wasn't widely implemented in Starbucks stores until the mid-1990s. Before that, there was a secret code that Starbucks baristas used to keep track of drink customizations, and it came down to the placement of the cups on the bar top. While the exact code varied from store to store, the principle was the same — namely, how a cup was placed on the bar indicated how the drink was to be made. For example, the direction the logo faced could mean whole milk versus non-fat milk and whether the cup was right side up or upside down could mean regular or decaf.