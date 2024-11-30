Here's How Long Oat Milk Stays Good For After Opening
Oat milk has become one of the most popular dairy-free milk alternatives on the market over the past few years. Not only is it known for its creamy texture and frothing abilities, but it also lasts longer than most dairy milks, which typically expire within seven days.
Oat milk purchased from the refrigerated section of the store should remain refrigerated at home, even if it hasn't been opened. Sealed, refrigerated oat milk can usually be stored for up to 14 days before opening. Once opened, Oatly, often rated as one of the best oat milk brands, lasts for over seven days in the fridge and Califia Farms' products can stay fresh for up to 10 days, though it is best to check the packaging from the specific brand you're using.
Despite being plant-based, oat milk can go bad and make you sick, so it's important to be mindful. It can also be a little harder to identify when oat milk is spoiled than it is with dairy milk, but there are some simple signs to look out for.
Spoilage and storage
While using your milk, it's always a good idea to make sure you are resealing your carton tightly after each use and be careful to check the label for a best-before date. If you're worried about spoilage, use your senses. Smell the milk to make sure it isn't sour and look for any changes in color and texture, such as a yellowish tinge or clumps.
Shelf-stable oat milks are designed to last much longer than those found in the refrigerator aisle. These milks go through Ultra High-Temperature processing and are sold in special airtight containers, so they usually can be stored at room temperature for up to one year when sealed. After that seal is opened, they should be kept in the fridge, where they stay fresh for about seven to 10 days.
If you're unsure about the quality of your milk, whether from the refrigerator or the pantry, it might be best to toss it. While many oat milks seem similar, it's always best to follow the instructions on the package to ensure you're storing and using your oat milk correctly.