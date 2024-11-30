Here's How Long Oat Milk Stays Good For After Opening

Oat milk has become one of the most popular dairy-free milk alternatives on the market over the past few years. Not only is it known for its creamy texture and frothing abilities, but it also lasts longer than most dairy milks, which typically expire within seven days.

Oat milk purchased from the refrigerated section of the store should remain refrigerated at home, even if it hasn't been opened. Sealed, refrigerated oat milk can usually be stored for up to 14 days before opening. Once opened, Oatly, often rated as one of the best oat milk brands, lasts for over seven days in the fridge and Califia Farms' products can stay fresh for up to 10 days, though it is best to check the packaging from the specific brand you're using.

Despite being plant-based, oat milk can go bad and make you sick, so it's important to be mindful. It can also be a little harder to identify when oat milk is spoiled than it is with dairy milk, but there are some simple signs to look out for.

