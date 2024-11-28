Our Least Favorite Energy Drink Brand Is Bad From The Very First Sip

Here at Tasting Table, we recently embarked on a mega-tasting session of 15 energy drink brands that aren't Red Bull, ranked. Some options hit the spot; Riot secured the top place for its punchy citrus lime flavor. However, there was one non-starter: Bucked Up was bad from the very first sip. The disappointing storm of underlying maltiness and poor-performing citrus-tasting notes earned it the title of our least favorite energy drink. And it turns out others are in agreement.

Advertisement

Many Reddit users claim that Bucked Up is nothing special, and some describe the flavors as hit or miss. Similar reviews found the brand to produce mediocre energy drinks and even cited that the beverages were difficult to stomach or caused jitters.

While other reviewers flooded online forums to rave about the energy boost Bucked Up provides with some cans offering up to 300mg of caffeine, the caffeine content of 34 popular energy drinks, ranked lowest to highest, makes it clear there are equally strong products available. Although you can order a 12-pack of Bucked Up's Miami-flavored energy drink from Amazon for just $29, compared to Riot's 12 pack of its mango-flavored energy drink for $39, it's worth buying alternatives in bulk if money-saving is a primary concern.

Advertisement