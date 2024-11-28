Our Least Favorite Energy Drink Brand Is Bad From The Very First Sip
Here at Tasting Table, we recently embarked on a mega-tasting session of 15 energy drink brands that aren't Red Bull, ranked. Some options hit the spot; Riot secured the top place for its punchy citrus lime flavor. However, there was one non-starter: Bucked Up was bad from the very first sip. The disappointing storm of underlying maltiness and poor-performing citrus-tasting notes earned it the title of our least favorite energy drink. And it turns out others are in agreement.
Many Reddit users claim that Bucked Up is nothing special, and some describe the flavors as hit or miss. Similar reviews found the brand to produce mediocre energy drinks and even cited that the beverages were difficult to stomach or caused jitters.
While other reviewers flooded online forums to rave about the energy boost Bucked Up provides with some cans offering up to 300mg of caffeine, the caffeine content of 34 popular energy drinks, ranked lowest to highest, makes it clear there are equally strong products available. Although you can order a 12-pack of Bucked Up's Miami-flavored energy drink from Amazon for just $29, compared to Riot's 12 pack of its mango-flavored energy drink for $39, it's worth buying alternatives in bulk if money-saving is a primary concern.
What ingredients are in Bucked Up?
Digging deeper? A quick glance at the ingredient list reveals all there is to know. Each Bucked Up formula varies slightly, but you can quickly establish a typical overview of what the cans contain. In a 16 fl oz Miami-flavored Bucked Up, there are 300mg of caffeine plus beta-alanine and taurine to help overcome creeping fatigue levels. While, amidst nearly 20 total ingredients, Korean red ginseng boosts energy while simultaneously supporting the immune system and heart health. The general takeaway is that Bucked Up is an effective energy drink with good general safety when consumed in moderation.
Of Bucked Up's ingredient list, B12 is the biggest concern. On the surface, its inclusion is positive, as this type of B vitamin supports healthy nerve cells and reduces heart disease risks. Don't be fooled by these promises, though; a single serving contains 500 Mcg of B12, akin to 8330% of your recommended daily intake. While it's thought that any excess of the water-soluble vitamin is mainly excreted through your urine, the jury is still out on the risk this poses for your health. For non-deficient drinkers, you only absorb 10 Mcg of Bucked Up's 500 Mcg — and that's a whole lot of excess.
Desperate to get your hands on an energy drink that's good for your soul, not just your productivity levels? There are a select few healthy energy drinks that you can find in any grocery store; you just need to know what to look for.