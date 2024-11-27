The Nespresso Single Origins Pod You Shouldn't Bother Buying

When it comes to coffee, single origin is often considered the "creme de la creme" — expressing the bean's beloved terroir to its fullest possible extent. But, that expression doesn't always translate through to the convenient method of preparation that is the Nespresso coffee pod. That's not always the beans' fault, however. In our taste testers' ranking of Nespresso Single Origin pods, they found that the major caveat of the Reviving Origins Cafecito of Puerto Rico was its roast. Easily the strongest out of all the Reviving Origins Nespresso pods, the darkness of the roast seems to overpower all of the characteristics that make it distinctly Puerto Rican.

In Latin culture, the cafecito refers to a small serving of strong coffee — usually made with dark roasted beans and whipped sugar. Seeing as Nespresso not only gets the beans used in these directly from farmers in Puerto Rico as a part of its Reviving Origins mission to protect and revive endangered coffee regions, but they also roast those beans dark and intense, this pod might read like it hits all the important Puerto Rican cafecito notes. Only the other important fruity notes that are characteristic to Puerto Rican coffees seem to get lost in the process. In turn, the roast of these beans makes it difficult to pick out the flavor notes indicative of their terroir.