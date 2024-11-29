The Best Kinder Seasoning At Costco Is Perfect For Your Steak

If you're a steak enthusiast, you know that the seasoning (or lack thereof) can make or break a great cut of beef. That's where Kinder's, a popular pick available at Costco, steps in. Our team sampled 13 of their spice blends — a fraction of the more than 20 options they offer — and found most to be impressive. After careful testing, we crowned Prime Steak seasoning as the ultimate choice for your steak.

Advertisement

Featuring black garlic and truffle, this blend offers a unique mix. Our reviewer noted that there's a subtle kick from black pepper, adding just the right amount of heat without overwhelming your palate. Meanwhile, the garlicky notes enhance the meat's richness, and the truffle introduces a delicate earthiness that brings a touch of sophistication.

Kinder's has been perfecting its craft since 1946, starting as a humble meat market in California. Decades of passion and expertise shine through in blends like Prime Steak, making it a must-have for preparing your cut to restaurant-quality perfection.