The Best Kinder Seasoning At Costco Is Perfect For Your Steak
If you're a steak enthusiast, you know that the seasoning (or lack thereof) can make or break a great cut of beef. That's where Kinder's, a popular pick available at Costco, steps in. Our team sampled 13 of their spice blends — a fraction of the more than 20 options they offer — and found most to be impressive. After careful testing, we crowned Prime Steak seasoning as the ultimate choice for your steak.
Featuring black garlic and truffle, this blend offers a unique mix. Our reviewer noted that there's a subtle kick from black pepper, adding just the right amount of heat without overwhelming your palate. Meanwhile, the garlicky notes enhance the meat's richness, and the truffle introduces a delicate earthiness that brings a touch of sophistication.
Kinder's has been perfecting its craft since 1946, starting as a humble meat market in California. Decades of passion and expertise shine through in blends like Prime Steak, making it a must-have for preparing your cut to restaurant-quality perfection.
Kinder seasoning beyond steak
To use Prime Steak Seasoning, Kinder recommends starting by applying cooking oil first, then seasoning both sides of the meat. Sear over medium heat, cooking for six to eight minutes per side and flipping every three to four minutes. After 12-16 minutes, the meat should reach a perfect medium-rare finish. For the best results, they suggest pairing this blend with a fatty cut, like a prime ribeye cap.
Prime Steak Seasoning isn't just for steak — it's a versatile addition to your kitchen arsenal, perfect for chicken, pork, seafood, and lamb. It works equally well as a marinade or rub, making it an ideal choice for slow cooker season. Coat your favorite protein with this mix and enjoy a quick, easy dinner that can be tossed in the Crock Pot for tender, delicious results.
And it doesn't stop at meats. This seasoning also adds depth to a variety of dishes. Sprinkle it on roasted vegetables like asparagus, butternut squash, or carrots to amplify their natural sweetness. The truffle and the sharp black pepper balance the flavors beautifully.
In our ranking of Kinder's Seasonings, Prime Steak emerged as the top choice. However, don't limit yourself to just this one. Kinder's lineup features a variety of exciting spices including the Taco Blend, with its zesty lime kick, and Cowboy Butter, a bold mix of Dijon mustard and red chiles. The world of spices is your oyster — or, in this case, your perfectly seasoned steak.