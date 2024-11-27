Your Steak Would Be Better With This Go-To Condiment For Fish

Salt, pepper, butter, and maybe a sprig of rosemary — that's usually all that's necessary for a satisfying steak. Yet, every so often, when the palate calls for twists and changes, this classic dish may need just a bit more. As sophisticated as steak is known to be, you don't always have to go above and beyond with elaborate ingredients to make a difference. Sometimes even something as simple as tartar sauce can do wonders. It's not exactly a conventional pairing, but much like coffee-rubbed steak and other odd ideas, it's well worth the culinary risk.

Advertisement

Tartar sauce is mostly used as a trusted companion for bringing life to your favorite seafood without taking all the spotlight. But this mayo-based condiment's magic is also effective with steak. Upon first taste, you'll notice how well its creamy taste offsets a steak's meaty richness. Then there's also a zingy hint of acidity from the lemon cutting through the overall fattiness as well as a delectable tanginess courtesy of the capers and pickles. In fact, the flavors aren't a million miles from a classic béarnaise sauce, which is well-known for pairing with steak. Hiding in the undertone are herbaceous notes that play right into the rosemary's aromatic touch, not to mention an exquisite sweetness dancing the background, subtly contrasting the overall savoriness. As all of these flavor nuances unfold together, you get a steak that's anything but ordinary. It's simultaneously comforting and refined — a duality that helps the dish fit into almost any occasion.

Advertisement