Gordon Ramsay's Delightful Store-Bought Topping For Ice Cream Sandwiches
When Gordon Ramsay isn't yelling at cowering chefs on his restaurant rehabilitation shows, he is sharing some of his recipe favorites on TikTok. Recently, Ramsay posted an ice cream sandwich recipe that had an atypical add-on: Welch's Fruit Snacks. Gummy snacks are something you'd see at a frozen yogurt bar, but never in an ice cream sandwich.
For the sake of transparency, the quick-cook video is a paid partnership between Welch's and Ramsey, who is listed as Welch's Chief Fruit Officer (CFO) in a tongue-in-cheek call out on the website. But that doesn't mean this dessert combo isn't worth a try.
Ramsay makes the ice cream sandwiches from scratch, adding the fruit snacks at three different stages; first, he bakes them into the cookie dough, next he mixes them into his pre-made ice cream, and finally he rolls the completed cookies in a tray of Welch's snacks. At the risk of getting reamed out by Ramsey himself, we recommend chopping up the fruit snacks into smaller pieces to help them stick to the exterior of your ice cream cookie.
Fruit snack ice cream sandwich tips
Some commenters on the TikTok video have deemed the idea of cold, hardened gummy candy in their ice cream sandwiches a hard pass, begging, instead, for Chef Ramsay to share his famous beef Wellington recipe. However, we think a few slight adjustments might make the flavor-add completely worth it.
Even though homemade ice cream sandwiches require more time and energy to prepare than just diving into the ice cream bin at your local corner store, they're completely worth the effort. When you try out these ice cream sandwiches, we recommend freezing your cooking dough after you've made it and before you bake it. By freezing the dough and letting it thaw to a scoopable texture for baking, you will end up with cookies that are chewy in the center and crispy at the edges — which makes for a perfect ice cream sandwich texture.
To avoid having rock-hard fruit chews cracking your molars, we recommend skipping the step where you mix in the fruit chews with your ice cream, and instead just keep them baked in the cookie and rolled around the edges. This will give your ice cream that nice, subtle fruity flavor without freezing the fruit chews into pebbles.