Gordon Ramsay's Delightful Store-Bought Topping For Ice Cream Sandwiches

When Gordon Ramsay isn't yelling at cowering chefs on his restaurant rehabilitation shows, he is sharing some of his recipe favorites on TikTok. Recently, Ramsay posted an ice cream sandwich recipe that had an atypical add-on: Welch's Fruit Snacks. Gummy snacks are something you'd see at a frozen yogurt bar, but never in an ice cream sandwich.

For the sake of transparency, the quick-cook video is a paid partnership between Welch's and Ramsey, who is listed as Welch's Chief Fruit Officer (CFO) in a tongue-in-cheek call out on the website. But that doesn't mean this dessert combo isn't worth a try.

Ramsay makes the ice cream sandwiches from scratch, adding the fruit snacks at three different stages; first, he bakes them into the cookie dough, next he mixes them into his pre-made ice cream, and finally he rolls the completed cookies in a tray of Welch's snacks. At the risk of getting reamed out by Ramsey himself, we recommend chopping up the fruit snacks into smaller pieces to help them stick to the exterior of your ice cream cookie.