Here's a fun fact for those of you who enjoy bacon and eggs for breakfast — this hearty first meal of the day has a strange connection to Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis. It turns out that Freud's nephew, Edward L. Bernays, was the pioneer of public relations (PR). Using Freudian techniques and help from thousands of physicians, Barnays ran a masterful PR campaign to convince Americans to eat more bacon and eggs for breakfast.

Before Bernays' campaign to help sell more bacon to the public, the typical American breakfast around the 1920s was simple and lighter: Toast, juice, and coffee. And it wasn't fancy toast, like our milk bread French toast recipe or sourdough avocado toast, just plain white bread, toasted, and buttered.

Now let's dive into the details of that promotional campaign. After reading Freud's writings on group thought, Bernays worked out who the public might be influenced by in favor of eating more bacon. He turned to physicians for his answer, asking thousands of them if they recommended heartier breakfasts over lighter ones. The majority said yes, heartier breakfasts (including cured meats like bacon and eggs) would be better because people's nutrients would be depleted overnight, apparently. Bernay used these results as the backbone of his campaign to promote bacon and eggs for breakfast. His "study" appeared in newspapers nationwide, shifting public opinion on what constitutes an all-American breakfast. And thus, we Americans have been forever manipulated into thinking that a plate of bacon and eggs is the breakfast of champions.

