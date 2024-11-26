The Trader Joe's Snack Gluten-Free Shoppers Shouldn't Bother With

Once upon a time, finding high-quality gluten-free snacks on supermarket shelves was a rarity. But now? There are so many gluten-free chips, crackers, and sweet treats on sale at Trader Joe's that we're genuinely spoilt for choice. However, that's not to say every snack hits the mark when it comes to flavor, texture, and quality. According to our taste test, one gluten-free option that Trader Joe's shoppers definitely shouldn't bother with are Papadums — these lentil and chickpea crisps are bland and boring with an unpalatable texture.

The loser in our list of 16 Trader Joe's gluten-free snacks, ranked worst to best, these papadums were found to be lackluster with a bitter aftertaste and a powdery, almost chalky, texture. While the ingredients list does include salt and cumin, these crunchy crisps had a dull and unexciting flavor, far removed from the lively character of the pink and purple packaging. Perhaps this is why Trader Joe's recommends serving these lentil-based wafers with mango chutney or tzatziki so they can piggyback off the punchy flavor of a characterful dip. All we know is that these papadums pale in comparison to the other gluten-free snacks we tried. For example, Trader Joe's Sweet & Salty Umami Crunchies make a better alternative with their toothsome uber-moreish quality. Ranked at number eight in our list, these craggy little rice nuggets are generously seasoned with sugar and gluten-free soy sauce, which is made with rice instead of the traditional wheat.

