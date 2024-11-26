The Trader Joe's Snack Gluten-Free Shoppers Shouldn't Bother With
Once upon a time, finding high-quality gluten-free snacks on supermarket shelves was a rarity. But now? There are so many gluten-free chips, crackers, and sweet treats on sale at Trader Joe's that we're genuinely spoilt for choice. However, that's not to say every snack hits the mark when it comes to flavor, texture, and quality. According to our taste test, one gluten-free option that Trader Joe's shoppers definitely shouldn't bother with are Papadums — these lentil and chickpea crisps are bland and boring with an unpalatable texture.
The loser in our list of 16 Trader Joe's gluten-free snacks, ranked worst to best, these papadums were found to be lackluster with a bitter aftertaste and a powdery, almost chalky, texture. While the ingredients list does include salt and cumin, these crunchy crisps had a dull and unexciting flavor, far removed from the lively character of the pink and purple packaging. Perhaps this is why Trader Joe's recommends serving these lentil-based wafers with mango chutney or tzatziki so they can piggyback off the punchy flavor of a characterful dip. All we know is that these papadums pale in comparison to the other gluten-free snacks we tried. For example, Trader Joe's Sweet & Salty Umami Crunchies make a better alternative with their toothsome uber-moreish quality. Ranked at number eight in our list, these craggy little rice nuggets are generously seasoned with sugar and gluten-free soy sauce, which is made with rice instead of the traditional wheat.
Crunch Trader Joe's Papadums over other dishes
If you've already purchased a bag of Trader Joe's papadums and are as unimpressed with their bland flavor as us, consider repurposing them as a crunchy topping on a bowl of spicy papdi chaat instead of discarding them. This South Asian street-food staple is mix of spiced chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, and chutney that's classically topped with crispy papadums (known locally as papad or papdi) to lend it a satisfying texture and a fried flavor. Alternatively, eat your papadums in one of a few traditional ways by breaking them into pieces and scattering them over your favorite rice dish or a serving of lentils to turn each mouthful into a crispy bite. Papadums are one of the most popular side dishes at Indian restaurants, but are often served as a starter with chutneys and dips, rather than served with the main meal to lend it texture.
The gluten-free snack that took the number one spot in our taste test was Trader Joe's Maple Sea Salt Kettle Popcorn. The perfect balance of sweet and savory with a buttery, maple flavor (that comes courtesy of a maple-sugar glaze and a sprinkling of salt), this fall snack is our fave. The only downside is that it's a seasonal item. If the idea of making your own kettle corn on the stove top seems like a chore, we'd advise stocking up on this yummy snack while you can. The alternative is to invest in a microwaveable popcorn popper, like this glass Ecolution version to recreate the flavors in a fuss-free way at home.