The Kinder Seasoning You Can Always Skip At Costco

Trying and ranking over a dozen of Kinder's seasoning blends from Costco was no easy task because, frankly, there wasn't a bad one in the bunch. This made deciding which blend secured its place at the bottom of our ranking a tough call. But, after careful deliberation, the Buttery Garlic & Herb seasoning fell short for us.

While all the individual flavors of the Buttery Garlic & Herb were good, they came together in a salty jumble that drowned out any nuance of herbs or aromatics. This seasoning is the flavor version of mixing all the paint colors together just to end up with a drab brown shade. Is it the worst seasoning ever? Certainly not, and far from it. But, when compared to the stellar lineup of seasonings that Kinder's provides, it's the last one you should be searching for at Costco, much less purchasing. If the idea of a buttery seasoning appeals to you, opt for Kinder's Cowboy Butter blend instead, which ranked as the third overall best of the 13 we tried. This seasoning successfully balances that unique buttery note in a way that elevates the other flavors instead of dominating them, something the Buttery Garlic & Herb fails to do.

