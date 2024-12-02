The Kinder Seasoning You Can Always Skip At Costco
Trying and ranking over a dozen of Kinder's seasoning blends from Costco was no easy task because, frankly, there wasn't a bad one in the bunch. This made deciding which blend secured its place at the bottom of our ranking a tough call. But, after careful deliberation, the Buttery Garlic & Herb seasoning fell short for us.
While all the individual flavors of the Buttery Garlic & Herb were good, they came together in a salty jumble that drowned out any nuance of herbs or aromatics. This seasoning is the flavor version of mixing all the paint colors together just to end up with a drab brown shade. Is it the worst seasoning ever? Certainly not, and far from it. But, when compared to the stellar lineup of seasonings that Kinder's provides, it's the last one you should be searching for at Costco, much less purchasing. If the idea of a buttery seasoning appeals to you, opt for Kinder's Cowboy Butter blend instead, which ranked as the third overall best of the 13 we tried. This seasoning successfully balances that unique buttery note in a way that elevates the other flavors instead of dominating them, something the Buttery Garlic & Herb fails to do.
Kinder's Buttery Garlic & Herb seasoning is just too salty
If you've already invested in a Costco-sized bottle of the Buttery Garlic & Herb, don't sweat it. You still picked up a solid seasoning blend that you can doctor to make more palatable. Try tampering that overly salty flavor with a squeeze of lemon or other citrus. Adding a dairy element or a dash of vinegar can also help fix over-salted dishes. By itself and in small amounts, Kinder's Buttery Garlic & Herb seasoning would taste good sprinkled over some potatoes or roasted veggies.
Kinder's currently lists 24 different seasoning blends on its website. The company started in 1946, originally opening as a butcher shop in California. It became known for consistent quality and standout flavors, and that tradition carries on in the company's current iteration. Unfortunately, the makers may have gone a little too hard on the flavor, namely the saltiness, with the Buttery Garlic & Herb. If you're browsing Costco seasoning blends, we suggest the Kinder's Prime Steak seasoning with black garlic and truffle. This seasoning smashed the admittedly tough competition during our ranking and is suitable for almost every kind of dish you can imagine.