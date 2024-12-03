The Rich Liquor You Need To Splash In Your Mayonnaise

Combining mayonnaise and bourbon is as simple as you'd expect it to be. Just whisk the mayonnaise with the bourbon, along with the usual essentials like salt and pepper. Make sure you go in with a light hand to avoid overwhelming the mayo's original flavor notes; around ½ a cupof bourbon should be enough for a cup of mayo.

Don't hesitate to take it one step further with other ingredient additions. Nothing's off the table, not even beef au jus, which offers a richness like you wouldn't believe. Considering how caramelized onion just gets better when there's bourbon involved, it's not a far-fetched idea to include it in your mayonnaise either. It's the perfect way to add both sweet and savory notes, plus a textural boost all at once. Maybe you want to only amp up the sweetness, and what better, easier way to do it than with honey or maple syrup? Or perhaps you're after a spicy spin instead — in which case, Sriracha and cayenne pepper are always good.

Once you've got the bourbon mayo ready, it's time to explore its endless culinary potential. A spread is more than enough to fuse excitement into your burgers and sandwiches. As a dipping sauce, it makes an ideal companion for French fries, crispy fried chicken, and anything else that needs a flavor boost. When summer rolls around, don't miss out on the opportunity to slather it over grilled corn ribs for a quick and satisfying snack.

