What Happens If The Coolers Break At Costco

If you're a frequent shopper at Costco, you're surely familiar with its wholesale philosophy and warehouse logistics (don't ask employees to check the back of the store!). But have you ever wondered what happens to the massive quantities of food the store sells if the coolers break? Meat, dairy, frozen foods, and even some of its many pre-prepared meals depend on the low temperatures of refrigerators and freezers, so does Costco have a plan in case the equipment goes kaput? We don't have access to the chain's official protocols, so we settled for the next best thing — insider info on Reddit. According to several commenters, Costco does have a backup plan, so the food doesn't have to be tossed.

Advertisement

Prevention is always better than cure, and Costco seems to agree. Alleged insiders report that the employees are regularly checking the temperatures of the coolers to make sure everything is working properly and to catch potential malfunctions as quickly as possible. Some have also noted that Costco has an alarm in place that goes off if the coolers are compromised, instantly alerting the management that something is wrong. The FDA's food safety code instructs that food should be discarded within four hours after it's removed from a controlled temperature, but one Redditor says Costco's internal policy is two hours. This limit, paired with a good alert system, gives the employees plenty of time to react when something goes awry.

Advertisement