The Melty Cheese Upgrade Your Pork Katsu Needs

In its traditional form, pork katsu is a Japanese comfort meal that relies on minimal ingredients to make a crispy, flavorful dish similar to cutlets we often consume here in the United States. Out of all of the ingredients, panko breadcrumbs are essential so the exterior provides optimal crunch — but there's a less-conventional ingredient you can stuff inside to contrast that texture with gooeyness. Haven't guessed it, yet? We're hinting at stuffing your next homemade pork katsu with cheese for the perfect upgrade.

There are a couple of reasons why breaking the rules and stuffing pork katsu with cheese is worth the effort. First, there's the textural contrast between the crispy panko breadcrumbs on the outside and the melty cheese on the inside. The cheese will also add a layer of richness to the thin pieces of fried meat, amping up the flavor profiles. The cheese-stuffed katsu has become popular in recent years in Japan and Korea — so why not try the upgrade if the very places where the dish originated are doing so? When it comes to the filling, some cheeses melt better than others in part due to fat and moisture content. That means you should use a cheese like mozzarella, Gruyere, or even provolone for this upgrade.

