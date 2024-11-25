What To Consider When Swapping Fresh Lemon Zest With Dried Peels

Acid is one of the important elements of cooking. A drop of tangy vinegar in salad dressing, a squeeze of lime over a taco, a quick zest of lemon to elevate a marinade — it all sounds great until you realize you forgot to buy a lemon in the store. It happens to the best of us, but there's an easy backup solution: dried lemon peel, which is commonly found in the spice section and can last up to two years in the cupboard. Swapping dried lemon peel for fresh zest is simple, but there are some things to consider.

The first thing to note is that dried lemon peel is much more concentrated than fresh, which means you'll need a lot less of it. Chefs typically recommend using about one-third of the amount called for when substituting dried peel for fresh zest. For example, if a recipe needs one tablespoon of fresh lemon zest, use one teaspoon of dried peel. This is important not only to avoid the dish becoming too intense but also bitter. When testing out a new ingredient for the first time, it's always a good idea to start small and taste as you go to ensure you like the flavor.