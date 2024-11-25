How To Fix Undercooked Bread, Without Overcooking It

Nothing beats homemade bread, except for maybe a loaf from your favorite local bakery. Still, it pays off to make a homemade loaf to have control over ingredients and flavors, and it's a rather fun pastime for any level of home baker. It's quite the process, however, no matter which bread recipe you follow, and one key step is to know when it's ready. If by chance the outside is golden brown and you find the inside undercooked, you need to know how to resolve the issue so all of that effort doesn't go to waste.

Luckily for you and that made-from-scratch brioche or sourdough, there's an easy way to fix the doughy issue. First, set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is high enough to finish cooking the inside but low enough to not burn the crust. If the exterior of your bread is browned, or you're afraid of burning it, loosely tent it with aluminum foil before it goes back inside. Depending on how undercooked the bread is, it can take between 10 and 20 minutes to finish off. This also works if the bread is already cooled, so don't worry if it's been a bit since it came out of the oven.