The Popular Bar Snack You Should Never Order To-Go

Whether you're catching up with friends over a few beers or watching a big game, nachos are one of the best snacks to enjoy at the bar. The combination of crunchy, salty, tangy, creamy, cheesy goodness is hard to resist and can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways — from a simple plate of melted cheese on chips to a work of art that includes every topping under the sun. Heck, nachos are so good that they even inspire other awesome bar favorites like burgers.

But nachos are a snack best enjoyed in a sit-down scenario. If you're considering placing a to-go order for them, don't — in fact, this is something you should absolutely avoid doing at a bar. You'll get the convenience of ordering out for a meal, but your nacho experience may end up being a lot less exciting than you think.

The big problem with ordering nachos to go? It's a pile of chips with hot cheese and other warm toppings that's going to start cooling the minute it leaves a restaurant and it will be even cooler by the time it reaches your doorstep. That means you'll likely be sitting down to a flavorful, albeit soggy plate of chips when it's time to eat.