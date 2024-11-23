The Popular Bar Snack You Should Never Order To-Go
Whether you're catching up with friends over a few beers or watching a big game, nachos are one of the best snacks to enjoy at the bar. The combination of crunchy, salty, tangy, creamy, cheesy goodness is hard to resist and can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways — from a simple plate of melted cheese on chips to a work of art that includes every topping under the sun. Heck, nachos are so good that they even inspire other awesome bar favorites like burgers.
But nachos are a snack best enjoyed in a sit-down scenario. If you're considering placing a to-go order for them, don't — in fact, this is something you should absolutely avoid doing at a bar. You'll get the convenience of ordering out for a meal, but your nacho experience may end up being a lot less exciting than you think.
The big problem with ordering nachos to go? It's a pile of chips with hot cheese and other warm toppings that's going to start cooling the minute it leaves a restaurant and it will be even cooler by the time it reaches your doorstep. That means you'll likely be sitting down to a flavorful, albeit soggy plate of chips when it's time to eat.
A gamble not worth taking
Nachos may be a flavorful snack, but even if you're able to have an order delivered that's even a little bit warm, transporting them can spell disaster. As the chips get soggy, they can grow more brittle and break, to say nothing of breaking under the weight of a laundry list of toppings.
And then there's the wait time. If you're lucky enough to get your nacho order reasonably quickly, you may be able to enjoy your snack hot. But travel time is one of the chief factors, and if your food has already been sitting for a while before it's picked up, there's a chance that bacteria has already started to form if the food has cooled. According to the USDA, hot food must maintain a temperature of at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid bacteria growth, especially if your nachos have hot ingredients such as meat and cheese.
Your best bet? Order a cold menu item if you want takeout or, better yet, make nachos at home. You can use your favorite tortilla chips, and experiment with different toppings or different styles of nachos so that way, you'll be able to enjoy a hot, heaping plate of your favorite snack every single time.