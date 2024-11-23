The Florida Keys Restaurant Inspired By An Iconic Tennessee Williams Play
There's something about the American South that pulls deep, coaxing a wealth of stories from renowned literary pen-pushers such as playwright Tennessee Williams. As a child of the Mississippi Delta like myself, Williams drew inspiration from his surroundings, culminating later in his decades-long life in Key West, Florida. That's why during my own extended sojourn in Key West, I was intrigued to discover a restaurant named for Williams' famous Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," which opened on Broadway in 1955.
Winding up the beach-worn wooden steps leading to the waterfront Hot Tin Roof restaurant was a bit intimidating at first; after all, Williams' legacy looms large in this famous island town at the southernmost point of the continental United States. The reverie is second only to his fellow literary icon, Ernest Hemingway, whose former home spreads along Whitehead Street, less than a mile's walk from the Hot Tin Roof.
Hot Tin Roof is part of the Ocean Key Resort, a far cry from the humble cottage where the playwright lived and wrote. Nonetheless, the pervasive laidback Florida Keys lifestyle underpins the "casual elegance" of harbor-view dining on the most famous street in Key West. The restaurant rests at the tip end of Duvall Street, home to Mallory Square and the beloved Sunset Celebration that has taken place every evening since the 1960s. The huge windows and open-air verandah of the restaurant offer stunning views of that renowned sunset as well as the party going on just steps away.
Hot Tin Roof: Ambiance, cuisine, and cocktails
The Key West sunset celebration tumbles along the waterfront with live music, magicians, storytelling, painting, and food vendors cooking up iconic Floridian/Cuban/Bahamian street food or selling fresh-plucked mangos, papayas, and plantains. After appetizers and Hot Tin Tini cocktails, it was tempting to ditch the dinner and join the revelry below, especially since Tennessee Williams himself is said to have inadvertently started the now-legendary evening celebration by emphatically applauding the sun as it slid over the horizon in a waning blaze of glory.
But as the food began arriving, I was more than glad I stayed. The subtle persona of "Key West Cuisine" came sailing through — a curious mix of grilled seafood, local tropical fruits, and Cuban and Caribbean cuisine, informed by Key West residents hailing from Cuba and Haiti. I unashamedly ordered multiple starters and mains to share, some of which remain on the Hot Tin Roof menu today. You can expect small plates such as tuna tacos, blackened shrimp mac and cheese, duck leg confit, and seared bavette steak. Main dishes lean heavily on Florida Keys seafood, including plantain-crusted swordfish, grilled Key West pink shrimp, and whole crispy yellowtail snapper. Desserts elevate island culture as well, including Cuban bread pudding and key lime pie.
Astute imbibers may notice some boozy nods to Tennessee Williams plays, including the Baby Doll vodka cocktail and the Glass Menagerie made with Bombay sapphire gin. Similarly, the Rose Tattoo cocktails tip a glass to his story set in coastal Mississippi but later filmed in Key West.