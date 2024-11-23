The Florida Keys Restaurant Inspired By An Iconic Tennessee Williams Play

There's something about the American South that pulls deep, coaxing a wealth of stories from renowned literary pen-pushers such as playwright Tennessee Williams. As a child of the Mississippi Delta like myself, Williams drew inspiration from his surroundings, culminating later in his decades-long life in Key West, Florida. That's why during my own extended sojourn in Key West, I was intrigued to discover a restaurant named for Williams' famous Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," which opened on Broadway in 1955.

Winding up the beach-worn wooden steps leading to the waterfront Hot Tin Roof restaurant was a bit intimidating at first; after all, Williams' legacy looms large in this famous island town at the southernmost point of the continental United States. The reverie is second only to his fellow literary icon, Ernest Hemingway, whose former home spreads along Whitehead Street, less than a mile's walk from the Hot Tin Roof.

Hot Tin Roof is part of the Ocean Key Resort, a far cry from the humble cottage where the playwright lived and wrote. Nonetheless, the pervasive laidback Florida Keys lifestyle underpins the "casual elegance" of harbor-view dining on the most famous street in Key West. The restaurant rests at the tip end of Duvall Street, home to Mallory Square and the beloved Sunset Celebration that has taken place every evening since the 1960s. The huge windows and open-air verandah of the restaurant offer stunning views of that renowned sunset as well as the party going on just steps away.

